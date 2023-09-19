CoupleGoals: Nadia Nakai and AKA bag wins at 2023 African Muzik Magazine Awards

Rapper Nadia Nakai and her late rapper boyfriend, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes both brought home awards from this year’s prestigious African Muzik Magazine Awards (Afrimmas).

The 10th edition took place on September 17 in Texas and aside from bagging the Best Female Southern Africa award, Nadia Nakai hosted the event with actor Nancy Isime, who replaced Nigeria’s Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth, at the last minute.

Taking to Instagram, a proud Nakai shared, “I’m AN AFRIMMA AWARD WINNER!!!! Thank you for my best female Southern African AWARD. 🧡 Winning Women in a Winning dress! Thank you @gertjohancoetzee for making my second look for the @afrimma 🧡.”

Meanwhile AKA’s mother, Lynn Forbes toasted to the pair on Twitter for winning Best Male and Female Southern Africa awards.