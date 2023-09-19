Independent Online
#CoupleGoals: Nadia Nakai and AKA bag wins at 2023 African Muzik Magazine Awards

Late rapper AKA with Nadia Nakai. Picture: Instagram

Published 3h ago

Share

It’s a winning season for South African artists.

Rapper Nadia Nakai and her late rapper boyfriend, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes both brought home awards from this year’s prestigious African Muzik Magazine Awards (Afrimmas).

The 10th edition took place on September 17 in Texas and aside from bagging the Best Female Southern Africa award, Nadia Nakai hosted the event with actor Nancy Isime, who replaced Nigeria’s Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth, at the last minute.

Taking to Instagram, a proud Nakai shared, “I’m AN AFRIMMA AWARD WINNER!!!! Thank you for my best female Southern African AWARD. 🧡 Winning Women in a Winning dress! Thank you @gertjohancoetzee for making my second look for the @afrimma 🧡.”

Meanwhile AKA’s mother, Lynn Forbes toasted to the pair on Twitter for winning Best Male and Female Southern Africa awards.

“Toast to the winners! 🍾🥂Best Male and Female Southern Africa #Afrimma 2023 @akaworldwide @Nadia_nakai Ⓜ️💜 Thank you for voting 🙏🏽.”

Other winners included, Congolese singer Fally Ipupa, who took home the trophy for Best Francophone, as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Nigerian singer Timaya was also presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Rema took home the Artist of the Year gong while fellow Afrobeats singer Davido's “Timeless” won Album of the Year.

Full list of winners below:

Artist of the Year

Rema – Nigeria

Best Male West Africa

King Promise – Ghana

Best Female West Africa

Ayra Starr – Nigeria

Best Male East Africa

Diamond Platnumz – Tanzania

Best Female East Africa

Nadia Mukami – Kenya

Best Male Central Africa

Fabregas – DR Congo

Best Male Southern Africa

AKA – South Africa

Best Female Southern Africa

Nadia Nakai – South Africa

Best Newcomer

Odumodu Blvck – Nigeria

Best Gospel

Mike Kalambay – DRC

Best Live Act

Flavour – Nigeria

Best Male Rap Act

Blaqbonez – Nigeria

Best Collaboration

Spyro x Tiwa Savage – “Who’s Your Guy?”

Best DJ Africa

Ms DSF – Nigeria

Best African DJ USA

DJ Freshy K – Nigeria

Music Producer of the Year

Maajabu Gospel

Best Francophone

Fally Ipupa – DR Congo

Best African Group

Toofan – Togo

AFRIMMA Album of the Year

Davido – “Timeless”

Lifetime Achievement Award

Fally Ipupa (DR Congo) and Timaya (Nigeria)

AFRIMMA Legendary Award

Kcee – Nigeria

Related Topics:

AKA2023Nadia NakaiArtistsSouth African CelebsEntertainmentPop cultureSouth African EntertainmentMzansi Rise