CoupleGoals: Nadia Nakai and AKA bag wins at 2023 African Muzik Magazine Awards

It’s a winning season for South African artists.
Rapper Nadia Nakai and her late rapper boyfriend, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes both brought home awards from this year’s prestigious African Muzik Magazine Awards (Afrimmas).
The 10th edition took place on September 17 in Texas and aside from bagging the Best Female Southern Africa award, Nadia Nakai hosted the event with actor Nancy Isime, who replaced Nigeria’s Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth, at the last minute.
Taking to Instagram, a proud Nakai shared, “I’m AN AFRIMMA AWARD WINNER!!!! Thank you for my best female Southern African AWARD. 🧡 Winning Women in a Winning dress! Thank you @gertjohancoetzee for making my second look for the @afrimma 🧡.”
Meanwhile AKA’s mother, Lynn Forbes toasted to the pair on Twitter for winning Best Male and Female Southern Africa awards.
“Toast to the winners! 🍾🥂Best Male and Female Southern Africa #Afrimma 2023 @akaworldwide @Nadia_nakai Ⓜ️💜 Thank you for voting 🙏🏽.”
Other winners included, Congolese singer Fally Ipupa, who took home the trophy for Best Francophone, as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Nigerian singer Timaya was also presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Rema took home the Artist of the Year gong while fellow Afrobeats singer Davido's “Timeless” won Album of the Year.
Full list of winners below:
Artist of the Year
Rema – Nigeria
Best Male West Africa
King Promise – Ghana
Best Female West Africa
Ayra Starr – Nigeria
Best Male East Africa
Diamond Platnumz – Tanzania
Best Female East Africa
Nadia Mukami – Kenya
Best Male Central Africa
Fabregas – DR Congo
Best Male Southern Africa
AKA – South Africa
Best Female Southern Africa
Nadia Nakai – South Africa
Best Newcomer
Odumodu Blvck – Nigeria
Best Gospel
Mike Kalambay – DRC
Best Live Act
Flavour – Nigeria
Best Male Rap Act
Blaqbonez – Nigeria
Best Collaboration
Spyro x Tiwa Savage – “Who’s Your Guy?”
Best DJ Africa
Ms DSF – Nigeria
Best African DJ USA
DJ Freshy K – Nigeria
Music Producer of the Year
Maajabu Gospel
Best Francophone
Fally Ipupa – DR Congo
Best African Group
Toofan – Togo
AFRIMMA Album of the Year
Davido – “Timeless”
Lifetime Achievement Award
Fally Ipupa (DR Congo) and Timaya (Nigeria)
AFRIMMA Legendary Award
Kcee – Nigeria