Dingaan Khumalo and TJ Mokhuane cast as father and son in new family drama, ‘Ha Molefi’

Veteran actor Dingaan Khumalo is at the helm of “Ha Molefi”, a new drama set to air on Mzansi Magic in June. Best known for his role as James Motsamai in the ever-popular SABC2 soapie, “Muhvango”, the iconic actor steps into the role of Ntate Molefi, a newly widowed father, who has to navigate grief while raising his queer teenager, Thabang Molefi (played by TJ Mokhuane).

Mokhuane is no stranger to TV either. The actor, motivational speaker and radio presenter, has previously secured roles in 1Magic’s award-winning telenovela, “The River”, where he played Tshepo, as well as in SABC2's “Lithapo” as Thabang. The new show will see the father and son duo forced to confront their differences after a tragedy in the family. “Together they set off on a journey of discovery that lays bare their fears and hopes while honouring Mam’Linda’s memory,” read a statement by the channel.

Thabang dreams of winning the all-round category at the annual Ballroom/Vogue Nights. He draws inspiration from his late mother, who was a musical sensation in the 90s and who always encouraged him to live his truth and follow his dreams. Ntate, on the other hand, loves his son and has accepted him as he is. However, the recent widower has to learn that he must go beyond just loving his son and improve his communication with him.

Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels described “Ha Molefi” as raw and emotional. Khaya Dladla. Picture: Supplied “It focuses on the raw and honest emotional turmoil that both father and son face, especially concerning the son’s identity. “As the home of local, Mzansi Magic is proud to bring this inspirational story to our audiences and we hope that it will inspire.