Fill your February with laughter at Wayne McKay's “AfriSnaaks!“ comedy show. This satirical production, in association with Vulture Productions, will see the renowned comedian and Bush Radio presenter re-live the “funny” perspective of growing up on the Cape Flats.

Born and raised in Kensington in the Mother City and relocating to Mitchells Plain as a youngster, Mckay found it an effortless exercise as he acclimated to the distinctive Cape Flats environment. The humour prevalent in this colourful community, continually scripting its unique narrative each day, became a profound influence on his comedic material. Mckay’s deep connections with this community are evident as its residents shape much of the comedic content he creates.

Through his razor-sharp, witty and sometimes outrageously satirical comedic performance, McKay now invites you to experience Afrikaans as seen by those living in Mzansi. “The theme that I will be exploring is gratitude that I have encountered over the years with my Afrikaans stand-up comedy, which has taken me to different spots around the world,” the comedian explained. “The audience I perform to receive my material both personally and culturally, as they can relate to every word I say.”

“AfriSnaaks” is a journey through the delightful quirks and idiosyncrasies of Afrikaans, highlighting the language’s playful nuances, colloquialisms and absurdities that make it uniquely humorous. Meanwhile, the show’s award-winning director Jeremeo Le Cordeur added that audiences can anticipate a heart-warming and humorous bridging of the divides between Afrikaaps and Afrikaans on stage. McKay was thrilled to work with Le Cordeur for this production.

“It's always great finding someone who understands your make-up as an artist and director Jeremeoh Le Cordeur has it spot-on in directing me,” he said. “Although there is a huge age gap between the two of us, it’s always great being able to discuss the material and reinvent it to suit our audience.” “The show is a work in progress I’m enjoying every minute of it.”

The comedian added that the “AfriSnaaks!” is a unique and entertaining way to explore the linguistic landscape. He explained that the show promises a comedy experience that goes beyond the punchlines, offering a genuine celebration of the rich and amusing tapestry of the Afrikaans language. Where: Artscape Theatre, Foreshore, Cape Town.

When: From February 5-10 at 7.30pm. Cost: Tickets cost R100 - R150 and can be purchased from Quicket. “Lungs”

“Lungs”, written by Duncan Macmillan, delves into contemporary debates on the environmental impact of having children. Picture: INSTAGRAM The production also reflects on the growing concern for sustainable living choices. The play follows a couple questioning the “right” reasons for parenthood, exploring themes that remain pertinent, a decade after its creation.

Edward McMillan, founder of The Bridge Theatre, noted the enduring relevance of the show’s topics in the modern world, as individuals grapple with similar questions. Despite being written ten years ago, the narrative feels exceptionally authentic, addressing uncertainties and chaos as integral parts of modern life. Directed by Bianca Amato, the play features Jazzara Jaslyn and Sanda Shandu as the couple, offering a fiercely funny, disarmingly honest, and heartbreakingly poignant love story for our generation.

“Lungs” carries a PG13 age restriction, due to its thematic content and strong language. Where: Theatre On The Bay, Camps Bay. When: From February 7 to 24.

Cost: Tickets cost between R160 to R250 and can be bought from Webtickets. “The Good Dad/Die Goeie Pa” Cape Town will host the South African production of Gail Louw's acclaimed play.

The theatre production will be presented in English as “The Good Dad” and in Afrikaans as "’Die Goeie Pa’ at The Baxter’s Masambe Theatre in February. The English production runs from February 13 to 18, followed by the Afrikaans version from February 20 to 24. The show is directed by Paul du Toit, and the team behind "The Unlikely Secret agent“ will also be a part of ”Die Goeie Pa“ as it features Erika Breytenbach-Marais, who earned a Fleur du Cap Theatre Award nomination for her role.

The play delves into a family's hidden secrets, exploring the psychological effects of abuse as it tells a powerful yet gentle story of survival and redemption. The production has received acclaim for its storytelling and performances, offering a unique theatrical experience in Cape Town. The play delves into a family's hidden secrets, exploring abuse's psychological effects and telling a powerful yet gentle story of survival and redemption. Actress and producer Erika Breytenbach-Marais expresses pride in presenting this run at The Baxter, coinciding with a London season which is dedicated to honouring Louw's work.

“The play is based on a true story in England and was derived from actual notes of a psychiatrist, so it also has enormous educational and therapeutical value,” explained Breytenbach-Marais. “We are also delighted to be making this production accessible to Deaf audiences, with a South African Sign Language interpreter at the matinee performance on 17 February,” he concluded. Where: The Baxter Masambe in Rondebosch, Cape Town.