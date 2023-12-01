DJ Lag teams up with Blxckie to release summer banger, ‘Kwenzakalan’

Hot of the heels of his Sama win, gqom pioneer Lwazi Asanda Gwala, better known as DJ Lag, recently released his new single “Kwenzakalan”. The summer banger features South African rap sensation, Blxckie, and emerging vocalists Leodaleo and Dezzodigo.

“It took us some time to finish the song. We started recording it around June and Blxckie was busy in America and I was also touring, but we thought now would be the perfect time to drop it. The song is a mash-up of gqom and hip hop that creates a fresh and unique blend of sound. “I was a hip hop producer before I started doing gqom. I just wanted to bring back my old style mixed with gqom and Blxckie and Leo were the perfect combo that I needed for the song.

“Blxckie is from Durban, I just thought that he would understand the beat better than anyone outside Durban. It’s a gqom song, but on his verse, it changes to trap,” said DJ Lag. He admits that he didn’t really have an inspiration behind the song. He said he had made the beat last year and was able to send it Blxckie earlier this year after bumping into him at a club.

“I didn’t know I was even going to send the beat to Blxckie, I just saw him in the club and we got talking, and he said that I should send the beat to him and he created magic with it,” he said. About bagging the award for Best Gqom album for "Meeting With The King" at this year’s South African Music Awards, he said, “I’m so proud of myself. It took them some time to give me one but I am grateful. Let’s hope I’m going to win a Grammy soon,” said the DJ. He is currently working on an EP which will be released next year.

“I just released an album last year, so I want to give that a break. I want to make like four or five songs, bangers, and then maybe around December produce another EP. So I’ll drop two EPs next year.” This single is the latest in an extraordinary creative journey undertaken by DJ Lag over the past decade-plus years. Expanding out of his base in Clermont, DJ Lag has lived up to his international pantsula moniker through a career that’s as global as it is domestic.

“I always knew that I would be travelling internationally with my music, even before I finished my matric (grade 12). I was already talking to some guys from London and America via Facebook, while I was still in high school. “My first EP was released by those same guys I was talking to. I started producing at like 14-years-old. I took inspiration from Msawawa. He came from the same township as me, Clermont.” Now, over a decade later, he looks up to Black Coffee, DJ Snake and Deep London.

Speaking about his experience of producing “My Power” for international superstar, Beyoncé, which also happens to be his all time favourite, he said it was amazing. “I didn’t get to meet her, but I got an opportunity to go to Parkwood Entertainment studios when I was in LA. “B had already recorded something on the song, I just needed to add Moonchild Sanelly and Busiswe’s verses. It was an incredible process and experience for me,” he said.

He added that he was proud of South African artists that had made the world sit up and take notice of them. “When you’re in London in a cab or Uber they will be playing South African music on radio. Even other African countries are hoping on out beats. It’s crazy. Everyone is copying us because we’re so creative. It is our time to shine.” DJ Lag’s upcoming international plans include a one-man show in London and another in New York.