DJ Maphorisa tweet sparks a conversation about Emtee’s work ethics

Award-winning rapper Emtee appears to be a very hard man to find, especially to his fellow musicians, who are seemingly struggling to locate him. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, record producer and musician DJ Maphorisa pleaded with his fans to help him find Emtee.

“How do we book Emtee pls help,” tweeted Maphorisa. how do we book Emtee pls help 🙏🏿 — PorryMaduMoneyDoubleTrouble (@DjMaphorisa) July 12, 2023 Maphorisa’s post, however, sparked a conversation about Emtee’s work ethic. Record label owner and kwaito artist DJ Tira, responded to the tweet with a controversial statement, expressing his disappointment in Emtee.

According to DJ Tira, Emtee failed to show up for a music video shoot with one of his signed artists Duncan Skuva, and they have not heard from him since then, resulting in the music video not being released. “Emtee really disappointed me,” shared Tira. “We dropped a song with @DuncanSkuva, when we wanted to shoot the music video he disappeared, I have never heard from him since then. The music video never came out.”

Emtee really disappointed me. We dropped a song with @DuncanSkuva, when we wanted to shoot the music video he disappeared, I have never heard from him since then. The music video never came out. But I wish him well, I hope he gets his house in order. — Makoya Bearings (@DJTira) July 12, 2023 Tira stated that he holds no grudge against Emtee but hopes that he gets his affairs in order. “I hope he gets his house in order,” he added. Taking to his Twitter timeline, Emtee told his fans he managed to connect with Maphorisa.

“Just spoke to Porry. Calm down bafethu,” he said. Poking fun at Emtee, tweeps made sure he doesn’t forget he “disappointed” DJ Tira. @umalambane_zn tweeted: “Makoya was also looking for you.”

Makoya was also looking for you — 𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗢𝗞𝗨𝗛𝗟𝗘  (@umalambane_zn) July 12, 2023 @CMogoeng commented: “Are you gonna speak to Tira?” Are you gonna speak to Tira? — I Am Not Chief Justice Mogoeng (@CMogoeng) July 12, 2023 @Bongz_Sikhosana added: “Please reach out to @DJTiratoo. I wish you all the best, Sir. Just wanna see you win all around. Take care!” Please reach out to @DJTira too. I wish you all the best Sir. Just wanna see you win all around. Take care! — Bongani Sikhosana (@Bongz_Sikhosana) July 12, 2023 Meanwhile, Emtee has recently admitted to taking drugs.