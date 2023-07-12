Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Sunday Tribune
Search IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

DJ Maphorisa tweet sparks a conversation about Emtee’s work ethics

Emtee. Picture: Twitter

Emtee. Picture: Twitter

Published 2h ago

Share

Award-winning rapper Emtee appears to be a very hard man to find, especially to his fellow musicians, who are seemingly struggling to locate him.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, record producer and musician DJ Maphorisa pleaded with his fans to help him find Emtee.

“How do we book Emtee pls help,” tweeted Maphorisa.

Maphorisa’s post, however, sparked a conversation about Emtee’s work ethic.

Record label owner and kwaito artist DJ Tira, responded to the tweet with a controversial statement, expressing his disappointment in Emtee.

More on this

According to DJ Tira, Emtee failed to show up for a music video shoot with one of his signed artists Duncan Skuva, and they have not heard from him since then, resulting in the music video not being released.

“Emtee really disappointed me,” shared Tira.

“We dropped a song with @DuncanSkuva, when we wanted to shoot the music video he disappeared, I have never heard from him since then. The music video never came out.”

Tira stated that he holds no grudge against Emtee but hopes that he gets his affairs in order.

“I hope he gets his house in order,” he added.

Taking to his Twitter timeline, Emtee told his fans he managed to connect with Maphorisa.

“Just spoke to Porry. Calm down bafethu,” he said.

Poking fun at Emtee, tweeps made sure he doesn’t forget he “disappointed” DJ Tira.

@umalambane_zn tweeted: “Makoya was also looking for you.”

@CMogoeng commented: “Are you gonna speak to Tira?”

@Bongz_Sikhosana added: “Please reach out to @DJTiratoo. I wish you all the best, Sir. Just wanna see you win all around. Take care!”

Meanwhile, Emtee has recently admitted to taking drugs.

In response to an online article about his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy, accusing him of being a drug user, Emtee acknowledged his drug use.

He mentioned smoking and using lean, a recreational drug beverage that combines prescription cough syrup containing codeine and promethazine with a soft drink.

Emtee admitted: “…Who doesn’t know I smoke, I use to sip lean Manje!?”

Related Topics:

DJ MaphorisaTwitterArtistsDrugs

Share

Recent stories by:

Kedibone Modise
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe