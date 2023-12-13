DJ Sbu denies claims TS Records owes Zahara millions in royalties

Conversations about Zahara's royalties have become a focal point on social media and in the news since her passing on Monday. The controversy is centred on her initial record label, TS Records, who were responsible for recording her breakthrough album, "Loliwe“.

In a series of candid discussions across various platforms, the 36-year-old singer had openly addressed the issue of being underpaid despite the commercial success of her albums. Zahara has in the past pointed the finger at TS Records. However, DJ Sbu, associated with TS Records, is now refuting these accusations. Speaking to “Newsroom Afrika”, DJ Sbu explained that Zahara was not working with them in the past few years.

“We made sure that she owns her own publishing, which she does with Sheer music publishing. Sheer pays her royalties directly into her bank account and they’ve done so ever since we’ve been working together.” “And also, with our current people who distribute our music catalogue - Universal Music, we also made sure instead of Universal Music paying TS Records, that they would distribute the funds to her,” he added. Additionally, DJ Sbu emphasised that there are documents with contracts showing the allegations made are not true. According to him, these legal documents provide evidence contradicting the allegations of underpayment