DJ Tira is keeping his promise to help revive Babes Wodumo’s music career

DJ Tira is sticking to his promise to help Babes Wodumo rejuvenate her music career. After the death of her husband Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo in December last year, DJ Tira vowed to help Babes Wodumo get back on top of her game.

“There’s a lot of work to be done. Our sister Babes Wodumo must go back to the top, where she belongs,” said Tira during Mampintsha’s memorial service, which was held at eThekwini Community Church in Durban. “When she entered the industry she charged R100K and by working hard, I know you (referring to Babes Wodumo) can go back to the top. “You need to work hard. You can’t get those things when you’re comfortable, you need to get out of your comfort zone and work,” added DJ Tira.

Mampintsha, the founding member of Big Nuz, died on December 24 after suffering a stroke. Taking to her Instagram page last week, Wodumo shared a series of throwback snaps featuring DJ Tira and her late husband, in honour of the record producer’s 47th birthday. The images were accompanied by a playful and warm wish for DJ Tira to age gracefully with a six-pack.

“Happy birthday Bhuti omdala (big brother), wishing you many more years uguge ube ixhegu elino 6 pack (may you age gracefully and become old man with a six-pack),” wrote Babes Wodumo. In response, DJ Tira expressed his gratitude for the heart-warming message. He also confirmed his commitment to creating new music and helping Wodumo regain her place in the music industry.

He said: “Thank you so much sis wam!!!! Next week we are back in studio!!! Cela zikhale lokhu oku serious!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo) In a recent interview with IOL Entertainment, DJ Tira said: “We are in communication with Babes, she said she is ready now,” said DJ Tira. Last month, Wodumo announced that she will be dropping her album as well as her husband’s posthumously, to honour his memory and their shared musical journey.