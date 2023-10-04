DJ Uncle Waffles lands the cover of Forbes Africa: ‘Thank you for loving on me’

Not only did she recently make history for her first headliner sold-out show in New York and have a KFC burger named after her but she’s now also landed the cover of one of SA’s top magazines.

The internationally acclaimed amapiano DJ, who released two albums this year, “Solace” and “Asylum”, has made the cover of one of three Forbes Africa’s 12th birthday issues, which honours the movers and shakers in Africa’s booming music sector.

In the issue, Waffles talks about making the cross-over to a global stage among other things. Overall, the issue focuses on artists who are defining their genres on their own terms.

Appreciating another career milestone, the popular DJ took to Instagram to share her cover picture, with the caption: “What do I even say, how do I explain that I’m on the @forbesafrica cover. 🥹God, thank you, for always choosing me.”