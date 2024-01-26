DJ Zinhle celebrates two decades in male-dominated industry

It's a two-decade celebration and DJ Zinhle is spinning at the centre of it all. Yep, it’s been 20 whole years and she's not slowing down.

Back in 2004, DJ Zinhle was starting her musical journey. It wasn't all smooth at first, but she turned those bumps into groovy moves on her way up. From the classic "My Name Is“ to the firecracker ”Umlilo“, Zinhle's hits have been Mzansi’s go-to jams. Beyond the turntables and the beats, she has become a symbol of sisterhood in the music industry. Through her journey, she has inspired countless women to chase their dreams, break barriers, and amplify their voices.

In a world where the music industry is still finding its equilibrium, Zinhle stands as a testament to the power of a woman who knows her worth and defines her narrative. Her two-decade journey isn't just about sticking around for a long time; it's a win for every woman who's ventured into a field typically dominated by men. 20 years of DJ Zinhle. That’s crazy!!! — #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) January 25, 2024 @thobeka_kaay commented: “Yep! I remember the first time I saw you on tv, on Jika Majika. My friend Mpume called us from our dorms to come watch it because her sister was the dj there 😊 To another 20 years 🥂✨.”

@Kiita_Moody wrote: “We need another 20 more pls 😍.” In addition to celebrating two decades of success, Zinhle and husband, Bongani Mohosana (Murdah Bongz), shared stunning snapshots on Instagram. The pictures captured their feature in “True Love” magazine and fans can't stop gushing over this beloved celebrity couple.

The caption read: “It’s TRUE, with LOVE from the right woman you can build anything you want. Please get your copy of @truelovemagazine. The Mohasana’s are on the cover 😍” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bongani Mohosana (@murdahbongz) “😍😍 🔥🔥 The Mohosana’s,” wrote one. “Them faves 🔥😍😍❤️🙌 yhuuuus,” wrote another.