Don’t miss Sjava and the star-studded line-up at the second annual ‘Imbizo’ concert

In true South African culture, the last few months of the year are known as the festive season. This is when people party a storm, go out to socialise and do anything that keeps them from being indoors. Speaking of which, you have no reason to be indoors this weekend because Sjava is hosting his second annual “Imbizo” concert at Carnival City Big Top Arena. Even if it rains, you’ll be covered because the venue is secure.

Brought to you by Thikho Events and 1020 Cartel, the “Imbizo” is about celebrating the diverse cultures in South Africa. “Carnival City ‘Imbizo’ is going to be crazy, the last time we were there it was so much fun. It is based on tradition more than anything. We want to highlight our traditions, cultures, and beautiful attires. “That’s why even the line-up consists of artists who take pride in their cultures,” said Sjava.

He added that the main purpose of this concert is to teach young people to take pride in their cultures. “We want to teach young people that they can still be cool whilst acknowledging and celebrating their cultures. That’s why we even encourage everyone to come dressed in their traditional attire,” said the “Mbayimbayi” hitmaker. “Imbizo” features a star-studded line-up of talented artists such as Maskandi legend Shwi, rapper Big Zulu, Maskandi and Afro-soul musicians Mzukulu, Nomfundo Moh, Mnqobi Yazo, Mlindo the Vocalist and Lwah Ndlunkulu as well Afro-pop duo Blaq Diamond on stage with singer/songwriter Aubrey Qwana.

“Shwi is one of the artists who influenced my sound because I grew up looking up to him, so there’s so much that I’ve learnt from him hence it’s important that we have such concerts. “Although we’ve put a different tune to Maskandi, we still need to include him,” the Bergville-born star added. Sjava said he would have loved to include more artists but he couldn’t because of the time allocated to him by the theatre.

Where: Carnival City Big Top Arena, Brakpan. When: November 11, 6pm. Cost: Tickets start from R350 at Computicket

Sjava will be performing at Carnival City this weekend. AFI Joburg Fashion Week Are you a fashion lover or a admirer of fine things? If so, then be sure not to miss the AFI Joburg Fashion Week taking place at the The Forum I The Campus in Bryanston until November 12. Over 15 designers will be showcasing their collections, including South Africa’s Tumi Nakedi of Tumi Captivating, Bongiwe Walaza of Bongiwe Walaza, Londeka Buthelezi-Ndaba of Malondi, Thabiso Thokane of Woke Studios and Sello Medupe of SCALO by Sello Medupe to name a few.

There will also be designers from other countries, such as Niger’s Alia Bare of Alia Bare, Seneo Mojo of Kaylaamiel Creations and Tumie Mohoasa of Nguo from Botswana. This event will also feature live performances by Loyiso, and Young Stunna, Zakes Bantwini. Where: The Forum I The Campus in Bryanston. When: Currently on until November 12.

Cost: Tickets start from R350 and can be purchased via Quicket. Bongiwe Walaza will be showcasing wear at AFI Joburg Fashion Week. Picture: SDR Photo. “Black Vegan Comedy Show” Laugh your lungs out with Napsta (Napoleon Masinga) at the “Black Vegan Comedy Show”.

In this show, he will be delivering jokes about the challenges he faces as a newly converted vegan. “Johannesburg is where my comedy career started, so we saw it fit to kick off in Jozi,” said Napsta. “This is not just a show but an experience of comedy, food and music. I hope to see you all there. Tell your friends and family that Napsta is coming to town!”

“I hope you’ll join in what I call the best tour I’ve worked on in my entire comedy career. We're bringing you a unique sensory experience, combining comedy, food, and music,” Napsta added. “I call this one the ‘collaboration tour’ because I hope to collaborate with as many fellow comedians, promoters, agents, and managers from around the world and visit as many countries, communities, and cities as humanly possible over the next year”. Please note that no under 18s are allowed at this event.

Where: Blackbrick Sandton 2 Theatre, 22 Fredman Drive. When: November 10 and November 11 at 8pm. Cost: Free, secure your ticket through Quicket.

Napoleon ‘The Napsta’ Masinga. How To Become The World's Greatest Chef Upgrade your culinary skills and learn how to become the world's greatest chef with Le Petit Chef. Coming to South Africa for the first time, Le Petit Chef will be sharing all his secrets while teaching his guests how to make their way around the kitchen.

“In this new chapter, expect 3D tabletop projections with an ever-changing array of decorations, props and more, with a brand-new menu designed to delight diners for over three hours of fun dining and entertainment. “Go on a time-travelling adventure as your table and dinner plate unfold into a mesmerising work of art, all while staying seated at your table,” said the event organisers. Where: 54 on Bath Hotel, Rosebank.