AFI takes African fashion to New York

African Fashion International, one of the biggest fashion platforms in Africa, captivated world attention during the Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI) #UnstoppableAfrica gala dinner on September 21 as part of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Week. GABI is a global platform that unites African and global business leaders, governments, investors and philanthropists to address and create solutions for policy, financial and business opportunities across the continent.

Known for producing the finest fashion shows, AFI hosted yet another successful fashion and music show, themed “African Fashion Unites” at New York City’s iconic Cipriani Wall Street building. Designers from across Africa were given the centre stage to showcase their collections to a global audience. These include Taibo Bacar (Mozambique), Eric Raisina (Madagascar) Adele Dejak (Kenya), Enjipai Jewellery (Tanzania) House of Nala by AFI (South Africa), Jeyna A (Senegal), Masa Mara (Rwanda) Scalo (South Africa) and Bathini Designs (South Africa).

AFI founder and executive chair, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, was happy about the showcase. “This is a rare opportunity for AFI to showcase the innovation, creativity and growth of Africa’s fashion designers and creative entrepreneurs. We are thrilled to continue providing a global platform for Africa’s designers. “The Global Africa Business Initiative summit served as a remarkable platform to connect and catalyse solutions for business, policy and financial opportunities,” she said.