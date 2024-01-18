Don’t miss the opportunity to be serenaded by Lalah Hathaway in Jozi this weekend

The new year kicks off on a high note with “An Intimate Evening with Lalah Hathaway”. Hathaway is a five-time Grammy-award-winning singer/songwriter, producer, and ten-time nominee.

Undeniably music royalty, her music transcends genres from R&B ballads to pop standards and soulful jazz. She has collaborated with today’s top hitmakers, including Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Anderson Paak, Robert Glasper, Rapsody, Snoop Dogg and Esperanza Spalding. Hathaway has also shared the stage with music legends, from Prince to Stevie Wonder to Herbie Hancock.

“Continuing our highly successful partnership with Liberty, we are delighted to bring the incredible Lalah Hathaway to South Africa as part of the Liberty presents ‘An Intimate Evening” concert series’,” says Tony Feldman of Showtime Management. “Lalah Hathaway’s styles mixing R&B, jazz, and pop are uniquely unparalleled, and we are sure fans are in for an evening of musical bliss.” Langa Mavuso has been confirmed as the support act.

As the daughter to the late, great Donny Hathaway and the product of an incredibly musical family, Chicago-born and raised Hathaway has the most soulful of music running through her veins. As she continues to forge ahead, her touring schedule now includes, for the first time, South Africa. Tickets are currently on sale and for the shows at Montecasino’s Teatre from January 19 - 21 at 8pm, it will cost between R650 to R1500. Jozi Gems - Explore Joburg’s diverse hidden history

They say knowledge is power, and if you want to know more about the city you live in, then make sure you attend this event. Joburg is renowned as a world-class city, and although it has some lost some of its lustre due to hijacked buildings, damaged infrastructure, and inner-city decay, it remains the heart of South Africa’ economy. This tour will prove the city also remains one of the most famous in the world.

The tour starts at Newtown Junction, where attendees will go to Mary Fitzgerald Square to learn more about the life of Pickhandle Mary, who was considered to be the first woman trade unionist,. The tour will then proceed to the North Gauteng High Court, passing the acclaimed Kerk Street, which is home to one of the most renowned fruit and vegetable markets. You will also learn about Mining Commissioner Carl von Brandis and the early mining days.

Next up is Gandhi Square, where you will learn about Mahatma Gandhi, the late Indian struggle lawyer and his “Satyagraha” movement in South Africa. Thereafter, there will be a coffee break at Cramers in Main Street before heading onto old Ferreira’s mine stop under Standard Bank in Simmonds Street, where you can learn more why Joburg is referred to as “The City of Gold”. This will also be a chance to find out how Gold Reef City came about, and the two men from Kimberly who discovered the reef.

The last stop is at Nelson Mandela and OR Tambo’s legal office on Fox Street, where you will learn about their history and contribution to the freedom of South Africa. Where: Newtown Junction Mall. When: January 21, from 9am.

Cost: Tickets cost R300 per person via timetravellerjozi.co.za Jozi Gems- Explore Joburg’s Diverse Hidden History tour will pass by the North Gauteng High Court. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) African Fabric Tour Are you a fashion student with an interest in African fabrics? Then this tour is for you.

Ishvara D is hosting an African Fabric Tour in the heart of Jozi for those interested in fashion from the continent. During the tour, you can explore West African fashion shops that contributed to the African Renaissance, as well as visit the traditional South African Shweshwe shops. You can also learn about African beadwork and other accessories.

“The heart of Jozi is very colourful with fashion from across the African continent,” the organisers said. They added that the city has Maasai Shuka Tartans, Nigerian Ankaras and Dashikis, Ghanaian Kentes, Venda candy stripes, Xhosa Imibhaco, Ethiopian handwoven cotton, Swahili Kangas, Mozambican Capulanas, Senegalese Damasques, Congolese wax prints, Shweshwe nostalgia and Tsonga luminous patterns. “This tour is a great opportunity to shop, get inspired and learn about African textiles,” the organisers added.

When: Saturday, January 20, from 10am. Where: Fashion Square 130 Pritchard St, Johannesburg. Cost: R350 per person via meetup.com.

A trader from Bunia in eastern the Democratic Republic of Congo sells fabric at a market at the Kyangwali refugee settlement in Hoima district in Western Uganda. Picture: REUTERS/Edward Echwalu. Vision board workshop Planning is important, especially if you want a direction in life. For those looking to have a clear vision of their dreams and goals but are hampered by their inability to draw vision boards, this gathering is for you.

With the new year still in its first month, it is an ideal time to draw up your vision board and manifest your dreams, with the help of the professionals at Promote Balance, MindfulArt Studio. During this workshop, you'll learn the power of manifestation, intention-setting and the impact of visually representing your goals. Attendees will also learn how to focus on their tasks, how to stay motivated, and the importance of balance.

When: Saturday, January 20, from 10am. Where: Promote Balance, MindfulArt Studio in Fourways, Johannesburg. Cost: Tickets cost R495 on Quicket.

A vision board is great for keeping track of your goals and dreams. Picture: Pexels. Pantone Sundays: Grey Edition Sundays are all about relaxing and what better way to unwind than chilling with your tribe? Mamakashaka, in partnership with Skky Vodka and Studio Pea, is hosting another edition of Pantone Sundays.

This is a space for the emerging fashion community to meet, network and express their evolving identity. Make sure you’re in your Sunday best at Pantone Sundays. Picture: Pexels. As this is a fashion community event, attendees are urged to dress to impress. Show us what you’ve got in your Sunday best, and don’t hold back because there is no such thing as being “overdressed” at this gathering.

The event is only open to those over the age of 18. When: Saturday, January 21. Where: Mamakashaka And Friends in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.