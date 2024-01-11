Here’s where you can blow off some steam in Jozi this weekend

Whether it’s back to school or first day at the office, the fun never stops. In fact, it’s mandatory, especially if you're a South African because we go through a lot in this country. So after a long week of hustling or trying to make ends meet, going out to unwind at a comedy or music show is the perfect way to let off some steam.

Below are a few events to consider: Joburg Saturdays 4 Art Experience If you’re an art lover, spend a Saturday exploring all the artistry gems in Joburg. Organised by Honest Travel Experiences, the art experience is an excursion curated for art lovers who want to explore the Johannesburg Art Scene while having informative conversations with knowledgeable guides.

Guests will get to visit art attractions in Joburg including Keyes Art Mile Precinct & Fashion District, Joburg Art Strip, Joburg Theatre and have lunch at Maboneng. The first stop will be at prestigious art galleries such as The Trov, The Circa, Keyes Art Mile, Everard Read Gallery and BKHZ Studio. The second stop will be at Joburg Art Strip, where one will have an opportunity to interact with curators, gallerists, and artists at David Krut Gallery, Gallery 2, Blue House and Kim Sacks Gallery.

Gallery hopping can be tiring, so for a breather, guests will have lunch at Maboneng, an opportunity to try out South African delicacies. The tour will end with a visit to the Joburg Theatre, where guests will watch a live show. Where:The Trov gallery, Rosebank.

When: Every Saturday from 10am. Cost: R1 380. Bookings can be made at honesttravelexperience.com The Joburg Saturdays 4 Art Experience will also include a visit to the Everard Read Gallery. Picture: Instagram. ​100% Retro | The Party

Let’s take it back to the 80s and the 90s with a retro party. Hosted by Jacaranda FM, this event will bring back some of the best memories with sweet melodies from the late 80s and 90s. Eventgoers can expect talented DJs behind the decks, such as Barney Simon, Alex Jay, Ian F and Shawny B, who will be playing timeless classics such as “I’ve Got the Power”, “Rhythm is a Dancer”, Pump up the Jam” and “Get Up”.

Where: SunBet Arena Time Square, Menlyn. When: January 13, 6pm. Cost: Tickets cost R475 on iTickets.

Let’s take it back to the 90s at the retro party. Picture: Pexels. Sensational Theatrical Musical Experience Enjoy a Sensational Theatrical Musical Experience with Dinner at Casa Toscana Lodge’s on-site restaurant, the LeSi Singing Waiter Restaurant. Not only will you get a chance to indulge in scrumptious food, but you’ll also experience a live performances.

So, if there’s someone special that you would love to take out, then this is the place for you. You can have a romantic dinner and a musical experience in one sitting. The musical dinner experience happens every night except for Sundays. “Our performance will start from around 7pm from Mondays till Saturdays, so we advise clients to arrive for dinner any time between 6pm and 6.30pm. During the week, on quiet evenings, a waiter will serenade our guests, and on fuller evenings, we will host a full production,” said the organisers. Where: Casa Toscana Lodge, Pretoria.

When: Monday to Saturday 6pm. Cost: Free (you only pay for your meals). Have dinner and live music experience in one sitting. Picture: Casa Toscana. Sipping Session

Iona Wines is hosting a sipping session at the Wine Menu in Kramerville. Guests will be taken through a journey of how Iona Wines makes their vino at their vineyards in Elgin Highlands. You will get a chance to taste Iona Monopole Elgin Highlands Wild Ferment Sauvignon Blanc 2022 and Iona Monopole Elgin Highlands Pinot Noir 2019. Where: 3 Desmond Road, Kramerville.

When: January 13 at 11am. Cost: Free. Have a sip with Iona Wines. Picture: Instagram. CrestAquarium

Who said you can’t have an aquarium in Joburg? Not everyone has been to uShaka Marine before and if you’re one of them, why not visit the CrestAquarium? You and your little ones can get to interact with 32-eccentric reef fish. These underwater rock stars will leave you amazed. Also, your children will learn how to protect the underworld, meet new friends and stimulate their minds just in time before the schools open.

Where: Cresta Shopping Centre. When: Everyday Monday to Saturday from 9am to 6pm and on Sundays from 9am to 3pm. Cost: Free.

Take your kids to the Crest Aquarium. Picture: Supplied. The ladies' club meet and greet tea picnic The sisterhood grows in Joburg and Pretoria as ladies get together to learn more about one another. This picnic is a great opportunity to make connections, make new friends and exchange ideas as young women. The event is open to women from the age of 18 to 35.

Where: Pretoria National Botanical Gardens. When: January 13, 12pm. Cost: R60 at the venue.