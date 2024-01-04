Kick your new year into high gear with these Joburg events

It’s a new year and while others enjoyed a break during December, some are only getting started. Many were working throughout the festive season, while others were out and about.

For those looking to enjoy unwind and enjoy the new year festivities, here are some events you might want to attend in the city this weekend. Fordsburg (Foodsburg) Food & History Tour Fordsburg is one of the busiest regions in Joburg, where you can find hustlers trying to make a living.

It’s also a hub of culture, street foods and traditional cuisines. On Saturday, January 6, there will be a fun walk to learn about the history of the area, followed by shop and restaurant hopping in the renowned Mint Road. Attendees will get an opportunity to try Turkish, Pakistani, Greek, Syrian and South Indian cuisines. There will be stops at several eateries, including House of Schwarma and House of Baklava. There is also the acclaimed Dosa hut, not only for their delicious cuisines, but also South Indian food which is so tasty you might even want to take some home.

Meanwhile, you can also visit Shalimar delights for all your sweetmeat requirements, as well as Little Istanbul for some of the best kebabs in Joburg. Where: Fordsburg, Johannesburg. When: January 6 at 12pm.

Cost: Tickets are R250 at www.allevents.com. There’s lots of try to try in Fordsburg. Picture: Pexels. New Year's Party There are scores of people who couldn’t attend any New Year’s celebrations because they were at work.

This is particularly the case for essential workers like health care professionals, petrol attendants and security guards. If you are one of those who missed the celebrations on New Year’s Day, don’t worry because there’s another party happening this weekend. Art Sake Creative Hub is hosting a New Year's Party where attendees will get a chance to connect with other people, try new foods and be merry. There will be lots of fun and exciting music as Mazwi Da DJ will be behind the decks.

Where: For Art Sake Creative Hub, 1 Lewis Rd, Richmond, Johannesburg. When: January 7. Cost: Free.

Summer Camp Gauteng 2024 Hillsong Church Africa is hosting its annual Summer Camp. This year’s camp is only open for Grades 7-12’s as it seeks to prepare them for a successful academic year. Taking place on January 10-12, this year, the camp will be at The Mighty Apies River Venue. Food, transportation, accommodation and activities are included in the price of camp. Attendees are advised to bring the following: - Pack / Wear your Tribe Colours (Blue or Red)

- Notebook, Bible and a pen - Sleeping bag & pillow - Swimming costume & towel

- Toiletries - Spending money (for tuckshop) - Comfortable walking shoes

- Sunblock - Water bottle Parents can email [email protected] for more information.

Where: Mighty Apies River Venue, Grootvlei. When: January 10-12. Cost: Tickets start from R750 on Quicket.

How To Make A Planter Box In the past few years, we’ve seen sip and paint gain popularity, where people would learn how to draw while sipping on their favourite drinks. This year, it’s time to learn a new skill and why not a DIY project? Leroy Merlin is hosting a workshop on how to make a planter box. What’s nice about this workshop is that you’ll be able to take home your planter box, where you can place all your small plants and move them around when necessary.

Essential PPE will be provided, just make sure you are dressed comfortably. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by adults. Where: Leroy Merlin, Fourways.

When: January 5-17 at 12pm. Cost: Tickets are R350 at Quicket. Leroy Merlin is hosting a DIY planter workshop. Picture: Pexels. Love2Love - Soft

Valentine’s Day might only be next month, but that doesn’t mean you cannot celebrate love in January. It is a beautiful emotion and should be celebrated everyday. It doesn’t matter your race, sexuality, or physical appearance, we all deserve to be loved. Love2Love is hosting an event to celebrate music and togetherness for LGBTQIA+ family and friends.

Since the theme is “Soft”, attendees are advised to wear something soft or fluffy. Sanetran, Tama Sumo & Lakuti and Tiro will be behind the decks, making sure everyone gets to experience some incredible sounds. Food and drinks will be sold at the venue, so make sure you come as you are. Where: 99 Juta, Braamfontein, Johannesburg.