There’s festive fun for both young and old this December

This long weekend is the perfect chance to get your festive season started in Gauteng and beyond. There are plenty of events taking place in the province, as well as neighbouring regions, for people of all ages to enjoy.

Amongst them is iconic music group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, who are concluding their legacy tour with a “Mzansi Fela Festival” in Pretoria. The five-time Grammy award-winning group, who have been setting stages alight for six decades, are performing at The State Theatre on Friday, December 15. Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s SA Legacy Tour started in May 2023 at The Joburg Theatre.

In October, they performed at the Durban Playhouse, followed by Cape Town's Artscape Theatre in November. And to close the year, they decided to their tour to the Capital City. “The Ladysmith Black Mambazo Legacy tour has been a fantastic experience,” group member Sibongiseni Shabalala said. “Connecting to audiences around the country was incredible, as well as showcasing talent we have discovered through the Ladysmith Black Mambazo Mobile Academy program.”

“Through this program, we have found an incredible talent that we recorded and took worldwide during our international tours.” Meanwhile, Pretoria is the last stop of the iconic music group’s four-city tour this year, and Shabalala promises “nothing but the best.” “We believe that the Ladysmith Black Mambazo Legacy tour will be a royal treat for everyone attending the event, and it will be the best way to kickstart the festive season."

Ladysmith Black Mambazo is one of the most successful music groups in South Africa. The band spent most of their heydays performing overseas. One of the members, Albert Mazibuko, who has been with the group since it was started by Joseph Shabalala in the 1960s, reminisced about the good old days. "South African audiences first endorsed the success of Ladysmith Black Mambazo,“ he said.

“From humble beginnings, the group broke records by being the top-selling music group in South Africa in the late 70s and 80s.” Mazibuko added that the overwhelming support from South African audiences and neighbouring countries “paved the way for Ladysmith Black Mambazo to showcase their music globally." Where: State Theatre, Pretoria.

When: December 15, 2023. Cost: Tickets start from R200 at Webtickets. “Kersfees Skouspel”

The highly anticipated “Kersfees Skouspel” (Christmas Spectacular), an exciting music concert, returns to Menlyn in Pretoria this weekend. The SunBet Arena will be transformed into a Christmas wonderland for this concert. “Noot for Noot's” Jaconell Mouton, is the musical director and Frans Swart, who is acclaimed as the director of hilarious farces such as “My Vrou se Man se Vrou”, will be accompanied by a full orchestra.

Also performing at the event this year are some of South Africa’s best musicians, such as Alwyn Oberholster, Anna Davel, Andrè Schwartz, Bobby van Jaarsveld, and many more. Where: SunBet Arena, Menlyn, Pretoria. When: Sunday, December 17.

Cost: Tickets start from R225 on LTickets.co.za Santa and Mrs Clause Take your family on an adventure to meet Santa and Mrs Clause at Carnival City.

From December 15 until the 25th (on weekends only), you will get to experience a magical adventure, filled with the enchantment of the holiday season. Youngsters will also get the chance to interact with Santa and Mrs Claus in person, and request special Christmas presents from them. Where: Carnival City main entrance, Brakpan.

When: December 15 and 16 from 4pm to 8pm. December 17: 2pm - 8pm. December 22: 2pm - 8pm.

December 23: 4pm - 6pm. December 24: 12pm -4pm. December 25: 12pm - 3pm.

Cost: Free. There is also the Pocket Park at Carnival City, where parents can watch their children play while they relax. There, youngsters can choose from several rides, including the Ferris wheel, Crazy Beach, Break Dancer, Bumper Cars and the Wacky Worm.

The Pocket Park will be open from December 15 until January 10, 2024. Tickets start from R10 per ride or R300 per person for unlimited rides. They are sold at the venue. Children can play on the rides at Carnival City. Picture: Supplied. Picnic Soul Sessions We all know that since it’s December, most people will be leaving the city for their homelands.

But this doesn’t mean that the fun has to stop. There are Picnic Soul Sessions every Sunday at Jembe Lifestyle, Meropa Casino in Polokwane. Guests can expect a beautiful outdoor setting with vibrant music and a lively atmosphere for the perfect and memorable day. The event will take you down memory lane, playing some old R&B and Hip-Hop classics from the 90s and early 2000s.

The Picnic Soul Sessions take place every Sunday in December. Picture: Supplied. Come hungry because there are vendors selling meals that will tantalise your taste buds. Where: Jembe Lifestyle, Meropa Casino, Polokwane. When: Every Sunday in December 2023.