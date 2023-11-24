Get a festive season warm-up with music for all taste in Joburg this weekend

It’s the last weekend of the month before the festive season officially kicks off. And as December approached, there are several events happening in Joburg this weekend.

This includes the “Off White Concert” which gives attendees the chance to experience soulful music. The musical spectacle is set to take place at Big Top Arena at Carnival City on Saturday. It will feature some of Mzansi’s hottest vocalists including the like of Simphiwe Dana, Samthing Soweto, Mandisi Dyantis, Zoe Modiga and Langa Mavuso.

"This show is a celebration of South African music and wouldn’t have happened without Mandisi Dyantyis Present,“ the concert’s promoter Banda Banda said. “He is one of the most loved South African artists.” Banda added that Zoë Modiga is slowly becoming a household name with an amazing presence in her performances.

“After releasing her album, ‘Inganekwane’, she won many hearts with songs like ‘Umdali’ and ‘Isegazini’. Like her, Langa Mavuso is also a rising star with his love songs like ‘Sunday Blues’, ‘Intliziyo’ and ‘Mvula’. He also explained that the name for “The Off White Concert” stems from the "symbolic way of staying away from normality and a uniform way of being.“ “When they say 'you are cut from a different cloth' kinda meaning. When you come to experience this concert, you must come knowing that it’s okay to be expensive and be away from normality and uniformity."

Where: Big Top Arena, Carnival City, Brakpan. When: Saturday November 25 at 7pm. Cost: R400 at Computicket.

Zoe Modiga will be performing at Carnival City. Picture: File. Jesse Clegg - Songs and Memories Renowned South African artist Jesse Clegg is bringing together an array of musicians to his concert at The Teatro, Montecasino on Saturday, November 25. Clegg, who will be performing some of his greatest hits of all time, will be joined by Nicholas Petricca from US pop-rock band Walk The Moon and South Africa’s Msaki and Zolani Mahola

“This show is a very special moment for me in my career. It is a chance to take my audience on a journey through my music, my life and the inspirations that brought me to the place I am now,” said Clegg. “It is also a chance to portray my music in a way that I’ve never done before and invite some very special guests to join me for unique collaborations.” He added that the show is going to be a spectacle with an epic production and a band of incredible musicians, but it will also include some intimate moments where I can share the personal stories that gave rise to the songs. I’m thrilled to share this special musical moment with you for my.”

Where: The Teatro, Montecasino. When: Saturday November 25 at 8pm. Cost: R200 at Ticketpro.

Msaki will be performing at Jesse Clegg’s “Songs and Memories” concert. Picture: File. Nakhane Live at The Lyric Theatre Get a head start on the weekend by experiencing Nakhane live at the Lyric Theatre in Gold Reef City Casino on Friday, November 24. Nakhane, who is no stranger to international performances, said they are happy to be home to perform their latest album, “Bastard Jargo”, released in March 2023.

"Since I dropped Bastard Jargon in March, I’ve been dying to perform some of its songs for my audience at home. So much of the sound of the album was informed by music I grew up listening to in South Africa.“ “For example, Bongo Maffin on ‘My Ma Was Good’, and TKZee and Zim Ngqawana on ‘Hear Me Moan’.” Nakhane will also be playing the old favourites as the show is expected to be a “sweaty, electronic and percussive; mostly uptempo, but with a midsection that slows everything down and is not afraid of silence.”

Meanwhile, Paige Holmes of Bassline Summer said guests can expect to be blown away. “This one night only, special occasion to see Nakhane live onstage, in the beautiful setting of The Lyric Theatre.“ “With its state-of-the-art sound, stage, lighting and Imperial Theatre feel, will be likened to witnessing Nakhane in a Theatre such as the Apollo Theatre in London, except it’ll be on home ground in front of all of Nakhane’s fans who have last seen them perform live almost a year and a half ago at the Bassline Fest in May 2021.”

Where: The Lyric At Gold Reef City Casino, Johannesburg. When: Friday November 24 at 8pm. Cost: R250 at Computicket.

Nakhane Toure performing at the Oppikoppi music festival. Picture: Matthews Baloyi. The Melville Music Festival On Sunday, November 26, Piza e Vino in Auckland Park are hosting the Melville Music Festival. Organised by 2Jazz SA, the festival aims to bring together legendary and emerging artists, providing a platform to showcase the diverse talent within our vibrant music scene.

Some of the artists who are expected to perform include Les Javan, Mac Mckenzie, Chantal Willie-Petersen, Yonela Mnana, Siphiwe Shiburi, Malcolm Jiyane, Siya Makuzeni, and Mpho Tshwale's Azania Ritual Kolektive, among others. Where: Piza e Vino, Auckland Park. When: Sunday, November 26 at 4pm - 8pm.