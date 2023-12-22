This is where the fun is at in Joburg for the holidays

It’s the last weekend before Christmas and people will be busy preparing for the big family holiday. While others will be busy with last-minute shopping, some want to relax and unwind. For those who want to be out and about, these are the events you can check out.

Emperors Palace Christmas Village Experience Christmas is a time to lighten up and enjoy the closing of a year whilst gearing up for a new one. Emperors Palace Christmas Village Experience returns for another year to give guests an unforgettable holiday experience of walking through a tunnel of lights. “Last year’s Christmas Village was a huge success,” said Complex Operations Executive Clive Tavener.

“We had a great turnout, but we also listened to our guests and made some significant changes that will make it even more spectacular than last year. We’re talking more lights, different layouts, extended times and many more characters and activities.” Speaking of activities, this year, there are hundreds of new lights and home to the beautiful Snow Queen, The Nutcracker Castle, Model Village and the breathtaking Butterfly Garden. There is also a journey to explore the Storybook Fantasyland, where magical tales and folklore come to life from large books amongst the enchanted carousels and charming fable characters.

Where: Emperors Palace, Kempton Park. When: Runs until December 31. Cost: Tickets start from R30 on Ticketpro.

Escape to Sun City for a day Since it’s December and it’s hot, it would be nice to take your family to a waterpark for a day. Sun City has specials for day visitors who wish to enjoy a full day of playing in the water and then return home for only R350 for children 3-12 years and R450 for adults. The ticket includes entry to Sun City, Valley of Waves and an R80 voucher to spend at an establishment inside the resort.

It also includes free entry to Maze of the Lost City. Please note that no food, drinks, pets, weapons or glass are allowed. Refreshments are sold at the venue. Where: Sun City Resort, North West. When: December 25, 9 am.

Cost: R350 - R450. Enjoy a full day at Sun City’s Valley of Waves. Christmas Buffet at The Maslow For those staying in Joburg this festive season (or those out-of-towners visiting), The Maslow, Sandton is putting on a delicious Christmas lunch spread under the mastery skills of the new Executive Chef, Ofentse Morake, and joined by new Food & Beverage Manager, Mongezi Radebe.

Guests will be treated to a Christmas buffet at the Lacuna Bistro. They will have options to choose from a selection of welcome drinks, from refreshing cocktails to juice or sparkling wine. Starters include a variety of vibrant salads such as roast beetroot, caprese pasta, Caesar and Waldorf. And for the mains, there will be roast chicken, glazed gammon, roast beef, or pan-roasted hake for those who prefer seafood. The sides will include crispy roast potato, Christmas rice, honey-glazed carrots, season roast vegetables, cauliflower and broccoli gratin.

Conclude your culinary journey with a traditional Christmas pudding, croquembouche, mince pies, assorted mini tarts and a seasonal fruit platter. Where: Lacuna Bistro, The Maslow, Sandton. When: December 25, 12pm.

Cost: R650 per adult, R350 per child. Contact (010) 226 4815 or email [email protected] for bookings. The Maslow is hosting a Christmas Buffet lunch. Mzansi Ballet's The Queen Show We’re closing the year with a Christmas special showcase, “The Queen Show”.

The live show by Mzansi Ballet is a dynamic celebration of ballet and dance, featuring the iconic music of Queen. Viewers can expect fresh and vibrant production and dazzling costumes by world-renowned designer David Hutt. The show promises a diverse cast with global stage experience and world-class performance that will be enjoyed by the whole family. There will also be special guests, Amira Willighagen and Selim Kagee, to rock you with a timeless tribute to the legendary rock band.

Where: Pieter Toerien Montecasino Main Theatre. When: December 26 and 27. Cost: Tickets start from R150 at Webtickets.

The Mzansi Ballet cast performing The Queen Show. Picture: Supplied Disney Themed Quiz Night Stimulate your mind at the Disney-themed quiz that will transport you into the heart of the most beloved fairy tales and animated adventures. From classic animations to modern marvels, be prepared to be grilled with Disney related questions to stand a chance to win fantastic prizes.

There will also be other Disney enthusiasts who you can have fun with to make sure you get an unforgettable experience. Please note the event is not open to persons under the age of 18. Where: Karaoke Kong, Melville, Johannesburg. When: December 27, 6.30pm.