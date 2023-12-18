How to give a gift that keeps on giving this December

While many South Africans eagerly anticipate the December holidays, with thoughts of festive feasts, presents and joyous celebrations, it's important to remember that not everyone will be as fortunate during this time. In particular, children in underprivileged communities often face the harsh reality of hunger and deprivation, especially when schools close for the holidays.

According to Muziwethu Zwane, CEO of non-profit organisation Rays of Hope, children in Alexandra Township rely on meals provided at school and learning centres for their daily sustenance. However, during the December holidays when schools are closed, these children not only miss out on the joy of a special Christmas but also go without the basic necessity of a nourishing meal each day. We can all make a difference, not only in Alexandra but across the country. Zwane suggests that parents start by having a conversation with their children, reminding them that not all young people are as fortunate as them. It's crucial to instil a sense of gratitude for the food, gifts and privileges they have been given.

Parents can also encourage their children to participate in activities that make the holidays more special for underprivileged children. This can involve spending time together making meals and distributing them to the homeless, people in shelters or local orphanages. Volunteer at local charities or shelters

Many organisations provide meals, gifts and support during the holiday season. Reach out to local charities, shelters or food banks to find out how you can help. You could assist in serving meals, organising gift drives or even offering your time and skills in other meaningful ways. Families can donate old clothes, blankets and toys in good condition to children and families in need, fostering gratitude and mindfulness in children about helping others.

Donate to toy drives or gift programmes Many communities have toy drives or gift programmes that collect presents for children who may not otherwise receive any. Consider donating new, unwrapped toys, books or clothing to these initiatives. You can often find drop-off locations at local businesses, schools or community centres.

Adopt a family or individual For those looking to make an even greater impact, Zwane introduces the Sponsor a Child programme created by Rays of Hope. This initiative allows businesses and individuals to sponsor a child in need from as little as R1,000 a month. By doing so, sponsors can contribute to a child's basic needs, including nutrition, education, physical and emotional well-being and psycho-social support for an entire month.

Some organisations offer programmes where you can "adopt" a family or individual in need. This involves providing them with gifts, food and other essential items for the holiday season. Reach out to local social service agencies or religious organisations to see if they offer such programmes. Organise a food drive

Food insecurity is a significant issue for many during the holiday season. Coordinate a food drive in your community by collecting non-perishable food items and distributing them to local food banks or shelters. Spread the word through social media, community bulletin boards or by partnering with local businesses. Spread holiday cheer through cards or letters

Sending holiday cards or letters to those who may be feeling lonely or isolated can make a significant impact. Reach out to nursing homes, hospitals or military organisations to inquire about opportunities to send greetings to those in need of some extra holiday cheer. Offer your skills or services

Consider offering your skills or services to those less fortunate during the holiday season. For instance, if you are a hairstylist, you could offer free haircuts to those in need. If you have musical talents, you could perform at local nursing homes or hospitals. Think about your own unique skills and how they can be used to bring joy to others. Sponsorships like these not only help children get through each day with dignity, but also empowers them to work towards more fulfilling and successful futures.

Zwane suggests considering sponsorship as a meaningful gift that keeps on giving. Families can choose to sponsor a child on behalf of someone special, creating a heart-warming and lasting impact. Alternatively, families can decide to forgo one or two items on their holiday shopping list to make this season more special for someone else. As we reflect on the challenges faced by all South Africans this year, let us remember the importance of coming together and supporting those in need.