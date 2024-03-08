Dr Musa Mthombeni added another feather to his cap

Dr Musa Mthombeni, a former YoTV presenter turned medical doctor, has once again showcased his dedication and perseverance by adding another feather to his cap in the medical field. Taking to social media, he proudly announced his graduation from the College of Diagnostic Radiologists of South Africa.

This latest achievement comes hot on the heels of him obtaining his board-certified specialist radiologist certification last year. He shared his excitement on Instagram recently: “Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Welcome to graduation 🖤.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Musa Mthombeni (@drmusamthombeni) Mzansi is proud to see him succeed, as is his wife, model Liesl Laurie, who wrote: “I am soooooooo proud of you my husband!”

She snuck in another comment: ”It’s giving DOCTOR!!! It’s giving BUYING ME A NEW CAR! 😮‍💨“ Kabashni Pillay commented: “Congrats Dr Mthombeni.The most hilarious radiologist Your radiographers are lucky to work with u… I (am) sure you have them in constant stitches of laughter. Well done.” @oros_mampofu added: “What an inspiration! We are learning soooo much from you my sir 🙏🏽”