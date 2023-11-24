DStv to launch new family-friendly community channel

A new channel poised to inspire, educate, and entertain viewers from all walks of life is coming to DStv. Launching on Thursday, November 30, NWTV will be made available on DStv Premium, Compact+, Compact, Family, Access and EasyView.

In the coming months, NWTV is set to offer a diverse range of family-friendly programming. The content promises to not only entertain but also educate, inform, and narrate the captivating stories that define communities. “NWTV is more than a channel: it is a community general entertainment platform that embraces its enriched roots within the landscapes of the North West province,” a media statement read.

It added that the channel is a tribute to the vibrant culture and remarkable stories of the region, yet extends its appeal to South Africa and Southern Africa, touching hearts with its stories and narratives. Maximus Magwaza, chief operating officer at NWTV said they believed in power of storytelling to inspire, uplift and celebrate “our very own iconic role models and influential storytellers”. “No matter where you are, be it the platinum streets of the North West Province or the luscious landscapes of the Southern African region, NWTV is here to cater to your entertainment needs,” said Magwaza.

Georginah Machiridza, executive head of General Entertainment Channels at MultiChoice Group welcomed NWTV to DStv. “The channel speaks to our continued effort to strengthen the rich linguistic and cultural heritage of our country. “We also understand the important role that community TV stations take within our local economy, this partnership allows us to enrich lives of the communities we operate in through job creation and skills development.”