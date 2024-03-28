Duffy returns after four-year break with love and inspiration

Duffy, once known as one of Britain’s brightest stars in the late noughties, seemed to vanish from the spotlight within just a few years. During her peak fame, the Welsh singer clinched several awards including a Grammy, three Brits, and an Ivor Novello Award, before abruptly announcing her hiatus in 2011.

Duffy's disappearance was a mystery until she bravely revealed the truth. She explained that she was drugged on her birthday and taken to another country, where she endured a frightening ordeal for four weeks. “Rape is like living murder. You are alive but dead,” Duffy shared. “All I can say is it took an extremely long time, sometimes feeling never-ending, to reclaim the shattered pieces of me.”

But taking this time away seems to have been important for her. Now, she's back and spreading love and happiness. After not being on social media for four years, Duffy has returned and is showing her fans lots of love. In a recent Instagram post, the singer, whose real name is Aimee Duffy, shared a touching video from the philosphart account. The video captioned: “A little something to motivate the heart. Hope you are all doing well. Lots of love, Duffy.”

"You’re going to realize that happiness was never about your job or your degree or being in a relationship,” the video's voiceover began, echoing Duffy's own journey toward finding inner peace and contentment. “Happiness was never about following in the footsteps of all of those who came before you. It was never about being like the others. “One day, you're going to see it. That happiness was always about the discovery, the hope, the listening to your heart and following it wherever it chose to go,” the clip continued.

Fans were happy to hear that she's doing okay. @moamiiiii commented: "Hope you're doing well too ❤️" @riansiniscalco also commented: "Thank you for this! Your missed Duffy. Hope life is treating you well 🩶"