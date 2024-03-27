Fans declare today ‘A-Reece Day’ as the rapper turns 27

A-Reece is still buzzing from an epic 2023 when he rocked New York, dropped his fire album “P2: The Big Hearted Bad Guy” and tore up South Africa on tour. And today’s a big day for A-Reece as he turns 27. No formal announcement needed – his fans flooded social media, declaring today "A-Reece Day" and he's blowing up on X.

Fans are showing him mad love, dropping tributes left, right, and centre, recognising the impact he's made on SA's hip hop scene. @RealSihleIV took to X to write: Happy Bornday To The Goat 🐐🔥🙌 What's your favourite A-Reece moment?" Happy Bornday To The Goat 🐐🔥🙌

What's your favourite A-Reece moment? pic.twitter.com/Pf4ilL43pO — S I H L E / T H E P L U G (@RealSihleIV) March 27, 2024



@__tshwarelo wrote: "27 March 1997: A-REECE is born, arguably the greatest rapper in SA history🔥🔥❤️ Here is a freestyle from the GOAT."

27 March 1997: A-REECE is born, arguably the greatest rapper in SA history🔥🔥❤️

Here is a freestyle from the GOAT

pic.twitter.com/JdUwIn0hcJ — tshwarelo (@__tshwarelo) March 27, 2024

@donghandhi_sa wrote: "National A-Reece Day ❤️✍🏻🏆 Happy Birthday To The Best Rapper In Africa 🌍." National A-Reece Day ❤️✍🏻🏆

Happy Birthday To The Best Rapper In Africa 🌍 pic.twitter.com/v6c07Zm3vQ — REECE EFFCT PTA - 30.03 (@donghandhi_sa) March 27, 2024



@mr_mbathaa also wished the rapper: "Known for touchin' a soul whenever he spoke. Although he spoke in code whenever he wrote, GODLIKE" Happy birthday A-REECE." "Known for touchin' a soul whenever he spoke

Although he spoke in code whenever he wrote, GODLIKE"

Happy birthday A-REECE. pic.twitter.com/Ko6hhrgj7d — DEADPOOL 26/07/24 (@mr_mbathaa) March 27, 2024



Happy birthday A-REECE. pic.twitter.com/Ko6hhrgj7d — DEADPOOL 26/07/24 (@mr_mbathaa) March 27, 2024 @slimedoingtings shared fond memories: “Happy birthday to A-Reece my GOAT. I remember listening to him when he was still 19 and today he is 27. Time flies! Cheers to many more years of amazing music.”