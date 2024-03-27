Independent Online
Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Fans declare today ‘A-Reece Day’ as the rapper turns 27

A-Reece Picture: INSTAGRAM

Published 2h ago

A-Reece is still buzzing from an epic 2023 when he rocked New York, dropped his fire album “P2: The Big Hearted Bad Guy” and tore up South Africa on tour.

And today’s a big day for A-Reece as he turns 27. No formal announcement needed – his fans flooded social media, declaring today "A-Reece Day" and he's blowing up on X.

Fans are showing him mad love, dropping tributes left, right, and centre, recognising the impact he's made on SA's hip hop scene.

@RealSihleIV took to X to write: Happy Bornday To The Goat 🐐🔥🙌 What's your favourite A-Reece moment?“

@__tshwarelo wrote: “27 March 1997: A-REECE is born, arguably the greatest rapper in SA history🔥🔥❤️ Here is a freestyle from the GOAT.”

@donghandhi_sa wrote: “National A-Reece Day ❤️✍🏻🏆 Happy Birthday To The Best Rapper In Africa 🌍.”

@mr_mbathaa also wished the rapper: "Known for touchin' a soul whenever he spoke. Although he spoke in code whenever he wrote, GODLIKE" Happy birthday A-REECE.“

@slimedoingtings shared fond memories: “Happy birthday to A-Reece my GOAT. I remember listening to him when he was still 19 and today he is 27. Time flies! Cheers to many more years of amazing music.”

It also seems that A-Reece is not the only one celebrating his birthday this month. The “For My Sanity” artist wished his brother a happy birthday and took to Instagram.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY LIL BROSKI !!!!! @onlyonekaydence 🩸❤️”

The Reece Effect tour in Pretoria takes place on March 30 at the Botanical Gardens. Tickets are available for purchase starting at R180 each from Webtickets.

