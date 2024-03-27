e.tv Documentary on Joslin Smith's disappearance draws 1.3 million viewers

Last week, e.tv aired a gripping documentary that had the nation glued to their screens.The focus? The heartbreaking disappearance of Joslin Smith. This exclusive documentary, titled "A Deal with The Devil? The Joslin Smith Trafficking Tragedy", drew an astonishing 1.3 million viewers, showcasing just how invested viewers are in the widespread concern for Smith's fate.

At the forefront of this compelling investigation was Shahan Ramkissoon, a fearless journalist known for his unfaltering commitment to justice. With journalism pulsating through his veins, Ramkissoon tackles complex issues with fervour, addressing matters both local and global with equal passion. In the documentary, Ramkissoon delved into the intricate web of speculation surrounding Smith's disappearance, including rumours that point to her possibly being sold for muti rituals, a sombre practice deeply ingrained in specific South African communities.

"I'm deeply humbled and grateful for the overwhelming response to my documentary on the case of missing six-year-old Joslin Smith. “The outpouring of support and interest from over 1.3 million viewers underscores the importance of shedding light on stories that touch the hearts of people in South Africa. “As a journalist, I am honoured to have been able to provide viewers with information about Joslin's disappearance. My sincere hope is that our collective awareness and advocacy will lead to answers.

"Thank you to everyone who has tuned in," said Ramkissoon, executive producer and host of "A Deal with The Devil? The Joslin Smith Trafficking Tragedy".



