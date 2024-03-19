‘Tracking Thabo Bester’ documentary achieves highest all-time views on Showmax

On March 15, a seismic shift happened in the world of documentaries with Showmax releasing “Tracking Thabo Bester“. The documentary gained a record number of first-day views, surpassing the record-holder, “Rosemary’s Hitlist."

The true-crime documentary dominated at the weekend, becoming the most-watched title across all genres. Critics and viewers couldn’t help but be captivated, with rave reviews pouring in. At the heart of this sensation lies Bester, a figure whose significance can’t be overstated. Bester’s story has gripped South Africa’s collective consciousness since the revelation by GroundUp that he, the convicted murderer and rapist, did not meet his demise in Cell 35 as thought, instead he was spotted shopping at Woolworths in Sandton City.

In 2023, Bester became the most searched person in South Africa on Google, a testament to the nation’s obsession with his tumultuous tale of love, murder, corruption and deception. Alongside his co-accused, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, Bester was crowned “SA Villain of the Year” by Daily Maverick, solidifying his place in the annals of infamy. As the trial of South Africa’s infamous prison escape approaches, “Tracking Thabo Bester” is a comprehensive four-part investigation into the enigmatic figure.

It explores why Bester was known as “the Facebook rapist” his initial imprisonment, the connection between a celebrity doctor and a convicted criminal, and the mystery surrounding the death in Cell 35. “Tracking Thabo Bester” is produced by IdeaCandy, known for hits like “Rosemary’s Hitlist” and “Devilsdorp”, with director Nikki Comninos at the helm. X users were eagerly anticipating the release and praised the team behind it.

