Sydney Sweeney confirms return to ‘Euphoria’ season 3

After two years, the stars of “Euphoria” are getting ready for a new season. Sydney Sweeney confirmed that she will start filming for season 3 in the upcoming months.

The popular 2019 TV series has been the subject of much speculation regarding its return, with fans across the world eagerly awaiting updates on its production timeline. Promoting her latest horror, “Immaculate”, Sweeney casually mentioned her return to “Euphoria”. In an interview clip, which has gone viral, she casually mentioned: “I go into ‘Euphoria’.”

The unexpected news left an interviewer stunned, desperately looking for more information about the show's return. However, Sweeney remained coy. With a mischievous smile, she teased: “Maybe, I don’t know.” Sweeney also added that it would feel like going back home with the next season: “It’s like home when I go back to it. I like it,” said Sweeney. “I’m excited. It’s like family.”

Despite the exciting news, the absence of Angus Cloud, who tragically died at the age of 25 in 2023, has left a void in the entertainment industry and within the series itself. He played a significant role in the series and it will be interesting to see how his death is incorporated into the show. @Avv <3 wrote: "I'm actually gonna ball my eyes out because of Angus not being there."

@char also commented: “How are they supposed to do this season without Angus????????? I DON'T WANT IT” However, viewers are still looking forward to seeing how the dramatic yet relatable series will unfold. @Reem 🇵🇸 wrote: “Yess omg I can't wait for euphoria Mondays again.”