Emtee and A-Reece may be cooking up something special for ‘DIY 3’

South African rapper Emtee is demonstrating his ability to transform challenges into creative energy.
Despite facing social media trolls in his homeland, he's leveraging those experiences for his highly anticipated album, “DIY 3“.
The excitement is reaching new heights as he gears up to drop his album, attracting attention and all the good vibes.
Fresh off the success of his own project, a sequel to his 2016 debut album "Paradise", A-Reece is throwing some serious interest in teaming up for a collab.
Emtee shared his excitement on X regarding the album drop: “Ridin’ round bumping DIY3. I might drop 2 projects this year," prompting A-Reece to respond, "put me on something, champ."
Fans are obviously “going ape” over it because in this country, music is like a language that speaks louder than words. It's what keeps the spirit of ubuntu alive.
And, of course, SA loves a good collab.
The musical history between these two artists goes back to their collaboration on "Couldn't", a track from A-Reece's debut album “Paradise”.
Now, with both artists evolving in their respective careers, A-Reece is eager to reignite the creative spark and contribute his artistry to “DIY 3”.
put me on something, champ— A-REECE. (@reece_youngking) January 5, 2024
Fans aren’t hiding their excitement for this collaboration.
@TheBoySthe_wrote: “This collab would feed many families.”
@vizzeroo dramatically commented: “Oh God help us,we really need this one. 🔥🔥🔥.”
While @Dj_Mnkansi: “🙏🙏🤤Mmmh this year gonna lit.”
🙏🙏🤤Mmmh this year gonna lit— Black Child ☁️ (@Dj_Mnkansi) January 5, 2024
@leliibaby commented: “The streets need it.”
While @_t7em61Nk0SI also said: “The streets goin' love it.”
Well, as the initial line in their track "Couldn't" reminds us, “It's about to get nasty”.