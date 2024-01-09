Emtee and A-Reece may be cooking up something special for ‘DIY 3’

Despite facing social media trolls in his homeland, he's leveraging those experiences for his highly anticipated album, “DIY 3“.

South African rapper Emtee is demonstrating his ability to transform challenges into creative energy.

The excitement is reaching new heights as he gears up to drop his album, attracting attention and all the good vibes.

Fresh off the success of his own project, a sequel to his 2016 debut album "Paradise", A-Reece is throwing some serious interest in teaming up for a collab.

Emtee shared his excitement on X regarding the album drop: “Ridin’ round bumping DIY3. I might drop 2 projects this year," prompting A-Reece to respond, "put me on something, champ."