LOOK: Fans react to DJ Zinhle freeing the nipple

DJ Zinhle took it to the tizzy this Thursday with her latest post-gig pics. Known for her fearless fashion choices and unapologetic self-expression, this South African DJ doesn't shy away from turning heads – even if it means sparking a little controversy along the way.

Zinhle's Instagram feed lit up with snapshots that left little to the imagination. Yup, those strategically placed glimpses of her newly enhanced assets had tongues wagging and keyboards clacking.

While some applauded her for owning her body and flaunting her style, others couldn't resist raising an eyebrow – or two. Cue the heated debates on beauty standards, self-love, and the relentless scrutiny faced by women in the limelight.

But let's not pretend this is just about one DJ's daring fashion choices. Oh no, it's a reflection of society's ongoing obsession with policing women's bodies and dictating what's deemed acceptable.