Enhle Mbali named one of the 100 Most Impactful People in Africa for 2023

Congratulations are in order for actress and designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa. In recognition of her exceptional work and tireless dedication to driving positive change, Mlotshwa has been named one of the 100 Most Impactful People in Africa for 2023.

The prestigious honour acknowledges her unwavering commitment to uplifting communities, promoting social justice and pioneering innovative business ventures. Through her multifaceted endeavours, Mlotshwa has emerged as a prominent figure who is reshaping the narrative of Africa's future. Mlotshwa posted on Instagram in celebration of her major achievement saying: “This is such an amazing honour.”

Fans congratulated Mlotshwa on her massive accolade. @Minhle Diomo said: "That's what happens when you start living your life for you with purpose – love this for you mama." @pumlangamlana wrote: "You really deserve it my sweetheart, keep grinding and minding your business."

@dums7243 commented: “Konke kunesikhathi sakho is yours now (everything has its time and yours is now).” @Norman Jabulani said: “All available awards are yours darling.” @Wandile_the_custodian said: “Enhle sure has impacted me I must Agree, CONGRATULATIONS.”