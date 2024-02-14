Exciting artists confirmed for ‘Journey to Jazz’ 2024 festival line-up

The Prince Albert Community Trust (Pact) is gearing up for the second annual “Journey to Jazz” festival (J2J), scheduled to take place from May 1 to May 5, 2024, in Prince Albert. This year promises to be an enriching experience for music enthusiasts, with six venues hosting a line-up of local and international artists, workshops, master-classes and lifestyle events.

“Journey to Jazz”, often dubbed the “heartbeat of the Karoo,” unfolds against the picturesque backdrop of Prince Albert and the UNESCO World Heritage Swartberg Pass. Showroom Theatre will host several performances, highlighting the emotive resonance of the piano amidst its exceptional acoustics. Under the direction of artistic director Kyle Shepherd and creative director Brenda Sisane, the line-up promises to be mix of modern and classic jazz. Among the featured artists are:

• Afrika Mkhize Quartet (SA) • Adam Zanoli’s Heliacal Rising of Sothis (USA) • Cameron Ward (SA)

• Darren English Quartet (SA and USA) • Giovanni Guidi Trio (Italy/USA) • Artist in Residence, Artistic Director 2024 Kyle Shepherd (SA)

• UCT Little Big Band (SA) • The Karoo Jazz Project – Directed by Ramon Alexander (SA) • Jonathan Rubain en die Koortjies Band (SA)

The Karoo Jazz Project. Picture: SUPPLIED What sets “Journey to Jazz” apart is its community-driven ethos. Pact aims to empower local youth by providing them with practical event management skills. Last year, 86 young individuals underwent training and, this year, 80 will co-produce the festival. Proceeds from the event support Pact's ongoing initiatives, including the operation of the Showroom Theatre. Attendees can expect a diverse range of experiences beyond music, including ghost walks, sunrise yoga sessions, and wine tastings.

Tickets, available on Quicket, contribute to the Prince Albert Community Trust, furthering its mission of community development. Tickets Passes include access to all shows at the following three venues: NG Kerk, African Relish restaurant (excludes food) and the Showroom Theatre.