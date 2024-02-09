Cape Town International Airport has just welcomed a new addition that's turning heads and tantalizing taste buds: La RicMal's boutique wine store.
But this isn't your average airport shop; it's a game-changer for South Africa's wine industry and a testament to the strides being made in diversifying agriculture.
This week, the store opened its doors, offering travellers a respite from the airport chaos and a chance to relax and un-wine.
Malcolm Green is the visionary behind this business venture, along with his son, Ricardo. Together, they steer La RicMal Wine, a beacon of excellence in the industry.
Green told “Food Mzansi”: “We have focused on the best South African wines have to offer. There are 50 different wine brands in one wine boutique. You have a choice between a R2 000 bottle of wine to a R120 bottle of wine.
“In time to come, you can even buy a wine tour here.”
Congratulations to Father-son duo, Malcolm & Ricardo Green, who recently launched a Wine Boutique at Cape Town International airport.
Mounted on one wall, a sprawling 65-inch screen beckons travellers on a virtual tour of South Africa's picturesque vineyards and sun-kissed landscapes.
Rows upon rows of wine barrels proudly display the country's finest offerings, from La RicMal's own creations to revered brands like Groot Constantia and Anthonij Rupert.
Strategically positioned within the airport, this boutique serves as a gateway for thousands of local and international travellers to experience the best of South African wines daily.
Green said: “Everything I do, comes from God. And my family has been my rock throughout.”
So next time you find yourself navigating the bustling halls of Cape Town International Airport, take a moment to pause, indulge your senses, and sip on the flavours of South African wine at La RicMal's boutique.