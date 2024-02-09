But this isn't your average airport shop; it's a game-changer for South Africa's wine industry and a testament to the strides being made in diversifying agriculture.

Cape Town International Airport has just welcomed a new addition that's turning heads and tantalizing taste buds : La RicMal's boutique wine store.

This week, the store opened its doors, offering travellers a respite from the airport chaos and a chance to relax and un-wine.

Malcolm Green is the visionary behind this business venture, along with his son, Ricardo. Together, they steer La RicMal Wine, a beacon of excellence in the industry.

Green told “Food Mzansi”: “We have focused on the best South African wines have to offer. There are 50 different wine brands in one wine boutique. You have a choice between a R2 000 bottle of wine to a R120 bottle of wine.