RECIPE: This refreshing mango sangria is the perfect drink for your Valentine’s Day party

Love is worth celebrating any day of the year, but February 14 is an especially good occasion to swop your usual Martini or glass of champagne for something a little more special. The South African Mango Growers’ Association has the perfect drink – mango sangria.

Sangria is a sweet cocktail made from an infusion of Spanish red wine and fresh fruit. It is one of the most popular cocktails in the world, and for good reason. It is the ideal drink to share with friends. It is festive, fun, fruity and refreshing. As cocktails go, it is inexpensive and easy to make. There is no one way to make sangria but it typically consists of wine, fresh fruit, liquor and, sometimes, a sweetener. This recipe uses mango as a fresh fruit. Mangoes have been in season since December and will be until April. Mangoes are high in vitamins A and C, biotin, and potassium.

They are also a source of vitamins B1 and B6 and free of fat, sodium and cholesterol, making the cocktail one to love. This Valentine’s Day, greet your guests with a large glass of sangria. It is sure to get the party started. Mango sangria. Picture: Supplied Mango sangria

Note: You can adjust the quality of alcohol according to your taste. Serves: 6 Ingredients

1 large ripe mango, peeled, stoned and thinly sliced 1 bottle (750ml) fruity white wine 2 tots Grand Marnier, Cointreau or orange flavoured liqueur

½ orange, thinly sliced ½ lemon, thinly sliced 2 cups soda water (optional)

Mint and edible flowers to garnish Ice, to serve Method