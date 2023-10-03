Explosive ‘#HaveFaith’ season premiere has fans feeling ‘sorry’ for Faith Nketsi

Season 5 of #HaveFaith premiered on MTV last night and, by the end of the episode, reality star Faith Nketsi was already topping X trends. In the first episode, it became apparent that there is definitely trouble in paradise with her husband Nzuzo Njilo. Interestingly, she had previously dispelled such rumours on social media.

In March, the businesswoman rubbished the claims that their marriage was on the rocks. But now that the cat is out of the bag and it’s left Nketsi feeling “embarrassed” as she’s going through a divorce. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV AFRICA (@mtvza) Fans of the show took to X to express how “sad” and “sorry” they felt for the reality star, but also hoped that it wasn’t all a ploy to get TV ratings up.

Here’s what some had to say. “I’m so sad for Faith 🥺. Especially when she said that she feels so embarrassed about her marriage not working out.#HaveFaith,” wrote @lesegohlum_. I’m so sad for Faith 🥺. Especially when she said that she feels so embarrassed about her marriage not working out.#HaveFaith — Lesego. (@lesegohlum_) October 3, 2023 @Shupi_Kay wrote: “Faith is getting a divorce? That’s so sad man #HaveFaith.”

Faith is getting a divorce? That’s so sad man #HaveFaith — N-Kay ✨✨✨ (@Shupi_Kay) October 3, 2023 @queenwasemzansi believed that the divorce is a ploy. “After years of the Kardashians, you guys still don’t see that Kim and Kourtney fight is clearly heavily scripted. And then Faith Nketsi also has y’all by the balls by dragging this fake divorce storyline 🤣 you guys are so gullible. #HaveFaith #MTVHaveFaith,” she said. After years of the Kardashians, you guys still don’t see that Kim and Kourtney fight is clearly heavily scripted. And then Faith Nketsi also has y’all by the balls by dragging this fake divorce storyline 🤣 you guys are so gullible. #HaveFaith #MTVHaveFaith — moghel (@queenwasemzansi) October 3, 2023 @Yolokazi_chagi commented: “I genuinely was rooting for Njilo & Faith Nkentsi, I hope they are not toying with our emotions just to get more views for the show but @ the same time I dnt want the divorce to happen 😭😭😭.”