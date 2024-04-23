Fans gush over Babes Wodumo’s glow up in recent photo

Babes Wodumo is strutting her stuff and it’s giving leg day! After months, she's finally stepping back into the spotlight and she's looking fierce. Wodumo, who’s real name is Bongekile Mildred Simelane, has been through the wringer lately, we're talking headlines, heartbreak and a whole lot of drama.

Not too long ago, she sadly lost her musician husband, Mampintsha, and it hit her hard. She was 28 when life threw her this curveball and she's been trying to pick up the pieces ever since. However, it seems she's been putting in the work, getting her act together, and reclaiming her glow. And let me tell you, she's looking better than ever.

@_callmebekky commented: “Finally...She look so happy.” Finally..

She look so happy — Bukky❤️ (@_callmebekky) April 22, 2024 @Dukes_Mokoena even dared to comment: ”Mapintsha was scrapping Babes with abuse, alcohol and stuff. Look how healthy she is now.“ Mapintsha was scrapping Babes with abuse, alcohol and stuff. Look how healthy she is now. — Dumisani Mokoena (@Dukes_Mokoena) April 23, 2024 @LollyMkunqwana wrote: “That short gair (hair) looks 🔥 on her.”