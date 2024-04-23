Independent Online
Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Fans gush over Babes Wodumo’s glow up in recent photo

Babes Wodumo. Picture: INSTAGRAM

Babes Wodumo. Picture: INSTAGRAM

Published 1h ago

Babes Wodumo is strutting her stuff and it’s giving leg day! After months, she's finally stepping back into the spotlight and she's looking fierce.

Wodumo, who’s real name is Bongekile Mildred Simelane, has been through the wringer lately, we're talking headlines, heartbreak and a whole lot of drama.

Not too long ago, she sadly lost her musician husband, Mampintsha, and it hit her hard.

She was 28 when life threw her this curveball and she's been trying to pick up the pieces ever since.

However, it seems she's been putting in the work, getting her act together, and reclaiming her glow. And let me tell you, she's looking better than ever.

The South African singer-songwriter and choreographer couldn't help but hype herself up in her latest Insta post, captioning it with a simple but powerful "Wena wodumo“, which translates to, "You go, girl."

Fans couldn’t help but notice the glow up themselves and gushed over her.

@unclescrooch commented: “She looks amazing. I hope she drops new music 🔥.”

@_callmebekky commented: “Finally...She look so happy.”

@Dukes_Mokoena even dared to comment: ”Mapintsha was scrapping Babes with abuse, alcohol and stuff. Look how healthy she is now.“

@LollyMkunqwana wrote: “That short gair (hair) looks 🔥 on her.”

Some were wondering who’s baby she was carrying as Mzansi enjoys a little drama.

But @modjaysekgobs set the record straight: “For those who are shocked. Babes wodumo was pregnant when Mampitsha passed away. This is their second child together.”

