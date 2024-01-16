Fans impressed by Samkelo Ndlovu’s acting skills on ‘Adulting’

It’s been a minute since we saw Samkelo Ndlovu on the TV screens, but now she’s back with a bang. Ndlovu is one of the most talented actresses in South Africa who slays in every role she’s given.

The former “Rhythm City” star took a break from acting to focus on her music career. Now that she’s back to acting, she’s working on “Adulting”, a steamy sex series on Showmax. Ndlovu plays the role of Minki, a township girl who’s ghetto and in love with a gangster. Ndlovu, who joined season two of “Adulting” in December 2023, has viewers glued to their seats, wanting more of her.

Praised for her stellar performance, viewers are saying Ndlovu has brought more life to the show. “Give this queen her flowers, man. Wow, what a pure talent, thank you, my queen. Shout out to Samkelo Ndlovu, aka Minki. #AdultingShowmax,” commented @neville_nts. Another X user, @Brooklyn_boo, said: “Samkelo Ndlovu is playing the hell out of that Minki role.”