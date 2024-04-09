Fans praise J. Cole for apologising to Kendrick Lamar after diss track

J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar are currently beefing. J. Cole, full name Jermaine Cole, typically avoids drama but recently responded to Lamar’s shots in a surprise release titled, “Might Delete Later”.

Lamar had targeted Drake and J. Cole in his guest verse on “Like That”. Cole retaliated with “7 Minute Drill”, where he addressed Lamar’s claims and criticised his latest album, comparing him to “fallen off like the Simpsons”. However, J. Cole regrets the diss track fro his performance at the Dreamville Festival on April 7, calling it the “lamest sh*t" he’s done. J. Cole’s large fan base is not just due to his fire music but also his character. This apology cements his reputation by acknowledging his mistake and admitting it was out of character for him.

He expressed feeling pressured to address Lamar publicly due to the attention it was getting. J. Cole explained that releasing the diss “spiritually (felt) bad on me,” and “that sh*t don’t sit right with my spirit, that sh*t disrupts my f****n’ peace.” He added: “So, I just want to come up here and publicly be like, bruh, that was the lamest, goofiest sh*t. I say all that to say it made me feel like 10 years ago when I was moving incorrectly. “And I pray that god will line me back up on my purpose and on my path, I pray that my n—a really didn’t feel no way and if he did, my n—a, I got my chin out.

“Take your best shot, I’ma take that sh*t on the chin boy, do what you do. All good. It’s love. And I pray that y’all are like, forgive a n—a for the misstep and I can get back to my true path. Because I ain’t gonna lie to y’all. “The past two days felt terrible. It let me know how good I’ve been sleeping for the past 10 years.” He described his actions as the “lamest” thing he has done, showing humility and a willingness to learn from his misstep. And many can agree with that.

J. Cole speaks on his response to Kendrick and says it hasn't felt good or right with his spirit, calling his own response "corny" and telling Kendrick to return his best shot if he feels a way

@ViceroyFlair commented: "Honestly, this is going to be unpopular, but this makes me respect J. Cole more. Why? He's the only one here acting like an actual adult. "These guys are all pushing 40 and are fathers. They're too old to be beefing about who's 'the best'. Stand up move from Cole." 

@PaperboyPrince shared the same sentiment: "That's superrrrrr dope. We need more of this. And it's something rappers don't talk about.

"A rap 'beef' is jus another word for a grudge and holding resentment even for entertainment purposes eats at u and the effect is multiplied when others can consume that energy." 

@IamKellyJoe wrote: "This is why I love and respect J Cole so much." 

@slater_michaelc also wrote: "This was legendary, doing anything out of spite or against alignment will leave you feeling upended. This is big of J Cole tbh."