Fans react as Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia divorce after 15 months of marriage

Some celebrity relationships just don’t last. In November 2022, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” (RHOA) star Porsha Williams tied the knot with Nigerian businessman Simon Guobadia. Less than two years later, they are divorcing.

According to “People”, Williams filed for a divorce from Guobadia sometime in February. As expected, their divorce raised eyebrows because it was announced after RHOA revealed that Williams would return for another season this year. Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia. Picture: Instagram However, the producer of the show, Andy Cohen, explained that Williams’s return has nothing to do with her romantic relationship.

“None of us knew any of this was on the horizon, and this was really meant to be Williams’s happily ever after kind of victory lap season,” Cohen told “People”. “So it’s just, I was so surprised and taken aback and listen, we wanted Williams on the show for Williams.” “We would take Williams married, single, picking up the pieces of her life, on high, on low, however, she wants, you know, however, she’s gonna be, but we didn’t know, and this is really a big right turn from the story that I think all of us thought we would be telling, so sending love to Williams,” he continued.

Meanwhile, RHOA fans weighed in on the matter, with some saying the relationship was bound to fail since Williams “stole” Guobadia from Falynn Pina and it was only a matter of time until karma hit. @Aye_Yo_Jo33 wrote: “Porsha Williams filing for a divorce after marrying a man for his money and finding out he was an African scammer and even scammed her is hilarious. I don’t feel bad for her at all. Karma’s a bih!” Others said Williams didn’t love her husband, she just wanted to experience a Nigerian wedding.