Fans show support as Tyla cancels her international tour over an injury

Support has been pouring in for South African born and internationally-renowned musician Tyla, who was forced to cancel her international tour and festival appearances due to an injury. The Grammy award winner was due to kick off her two-continent “Tyla Tour” in Oslo, Norway on March 21, before heading to Stockholm, Copenhagen, Berlin, Cologne, Paris, Amsterdam and London.

But after seeking medical advice for an injury she sustained, the “Truth or Dare” hitmaker was forced to cancel her upcoming European concerts. She will also not be able to perform at the renowned Coachella festival in the US next month. Taking to her Instagram, the musician, whose full name is Tyla Seethal, wrote, “Y’all still gonna see me around Tygers so don’t worry too much…just know when I’m back to performing pain free, I’m gonna be even more of a problem 🐅🤍

“It’s hard having to turn down opportunities you’ve been waiting your whole life for but God has his plan 🤍.” She also explained in the post that she has been silently nursing an injury over the past year, which has since worsened. “I am absolutely heartbroken to have to say this but as of right now, I won’t be able to proceed with the tour.

“In consulting with medical professionals it’s become increasingly clear that continuing any festival or tour dates would jeopardise my long-term health and safety.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyla (@tyla) Tyla’s fans came out in their numbers to show their support for the superstar on Instagram. This included @nandi_madida who commented: “We love you! Get better! Your health is more important. God wants you to soar even higher when you’re healed superstar 💫❤️.”

“God has a plan and you’ll be back bigger and better💃🏽 Healing you is essential…..Keeping you uplifted in prayer beautiful ❤🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,” @drewsidora added. @ladydu_sa also wrote: “God will restore. We love you sis. You’ll be back in no time ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ get well soon.” Tyla cancel her world tour due to a worsening injury. pic.twitter.com/HzRbQkvhFq — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) March 7, 2024 Meanwhile on X, @SunriseProfunif wrote: “Tyla’s managers should make sure she is getting better and resume her world tour. South African are best in football, music and business. Keep it up homies.”

@Ihhashi_Turkei posted: “Shame man, hope she heals, she must drink more water and refrain from being made to water too much!” Shame man, hope she heals, she must drink more water and refrain from being made to water too much! — 𝕀𝕙𝕙𝕒𝕤𝕙𝕚 𝕝𝕒𝕞𝕒ℕ𝕛𝕠𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕖 (@Ihhashi_Turkei) March 7, 2024 But some were not convinced by Tyla’s injury. @MachineCulture2 wrote: “Lies lies lies. She cancelled this tour because of low tickets sales. She’s not yet that big for her to tour the world.”