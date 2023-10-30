Followers have mixed reactions to Drake following Tyla on Instagram

Canadian rapper and singer Drake has once again set the internet streets buzzing with his latest Instagram follow of South African singer and songwriter, Tyla Laura Seethal, popularly known as Tyla. This move by Drake comes in the wake of his previous social media connection with amapiano star Uncle Waffles, which left Mzansi terribly excited.

According to X users, Drake allegedly has a thing for African women. After realising the rapper and singer have followed each other on Instagram, Mzansi flooded X with concerns on the sudden follow as they thought Drake was obsessed with Uncle Waffles. “He is done ka Waffles (crying face emojis)”, wrote one user.

“He has a fetish for petite African girls”, wrote another user. A third commented: “It’s not like he’s going to follow her home”, while a fourth said: “Drake just wanna come back home, I don't see anything wrong with him following us all.” Recently, the 21-year-old music sensation revealed that Drake was her dream collaborator.

In a Spotify and Culture Collector collaboration question and answer session, the star said: “My dream collab is Drake, 100%.” She then pointed towards the camera and added: “It's coming soon, I’m putting it in the atmosphere.” Tyla has been breaking boundaries lately. Early in October, her latest music video clocked 3 million views in three days, breaking the all-time Spotify listeners record. This made “Water” the fastest South African music video to reach that mark.