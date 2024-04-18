Former Miss SA’s Shudufhadzo Musida and Ndavi Nokeri to star in 'Queen Modjadji'

Miss SA 2020, Shudufhadzo Musida, and Miss SA 2022, Ndavi Nokeri, have bagged roles in the upcoming Mzansi Magic drama, “Queen Modjadji”. Musida will play Muthanoni Mulalo, one of the king’s wives from the VhaVenda royal family. Meanwhile, Nokeri has been cast as Muthanoni Khensani, one of the king’s wives from the VaTsonga royal family.

The series, which follows the life of South Africa’s rain queen led by the Lobedu clan, is based on a true story. Produced for MultiChoice by Rhythm World Productions, “Queen Modjadji” is already in production and is expected to start soon. “Bringing ‘Queen Modjadji’ to our audiences meets their desire for television entertainment drawn from our heritage and it also flows seamlessly into our plans to create a catalogue of drama series made in African languages," MultiChoice Group CEO for general entertainment, Nomsa Philiso said.

She added that this series is one of many that follows the life of African kings and queens. "’Queen Modjadji’ comes hot off the trail of ‘Shaka iLembe’, which was a global phenomenon and very much an expression of MultiChoice’s strategy to drive homegrown, authentic African storytelling.” Duma Ndlovu, who is part of the production team, said that this series will keep viewers engaged as it will teach them more about the Lobedu culture and traditions.

“The earth, the elements and the energy of humans connect in ways that are both physical and spiritual, both obvious and unseen,” Ndlovu said. “’Queen Modjadji’ was a living embodiment of this and so we will explore what this royal title, and the women who’ve held it, have lived, sacrificed, lost and achieved.” “At the same time, we want to be very entertaining, with a strong episodic storyline and historical detail set under unpredictable skies, where rain or storm echoes what is happening in the lives of those below.”