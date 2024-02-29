Former ‘Real Housewives’ star Leah McSweeney sues Andy Cohen and Bravo over toxic workplace culture

If you’re a fan of the Real Housewives franchise, you’ll remember Leah McSweeney, former star of “Real Housewives of New York City”. She appeared on seasons 12 and 13 of RHONY and season 3 of “Ultimate Girls Trip“. Well, word is, McSweeney has filed a civil lawsuit against Andy Cohen, Bravo Media, NBC Universal Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, production company Shed Media US, and producers John Paparazzo, Lisa Shannon, and Darren Ward.

The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of New York, alleges a toxic workplace culture where employees were pressured to consume alcohol. Additionally, McSweeney claims the defendants failed to provide a safe working environment and accommodate her disabilities, including alcohol use disorder and mental health disorders. Despite disclosing her nine years of sobriety prior to filming season 12 in 2019, McSweeney alleges that producers intentionally planned scenarios to exacerbate her disabilities for “morbidly salacious reality television”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leah McSweeney (@leahmob) To add fuel to the fire, McSweeney alleges that producers were aware of her alcohol use disorder but discriminated against her and other mental disorders. She claims they intentionally engaged in behaviour to exploit her disabilities. In a disturbing twist, according to “People”, McSweeney accuses Cohen of cocaine use with the Housewives and other Bravo personalities, alleging he provides more favourable treatment to those who partake. “Cohen intentionally uses cocaine with his employees to further promote a workplace culture that thrives off drug and alcohol abuse, which leads to a failure to accommodate employees who are disabled and attempting to remain substance free."