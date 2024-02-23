Gen Z woman goes viral for slamming unrealistic expectations of self-care and money

The concept of self-care can often be clouded by stereotypes and societal pressures, but it’s important to recognise that self-care is a personal journey. That involves acknowledging your physical, mental and emotional needs and setting boundaries that honour your self-worth.

Many people find themselves struggling to meet the ever-increasing expectations imposed by society. A recent viral video shared by a woman on TikTok has resonated with millions of people who share similar sentiments about societal pressures. In today's digital age, the idea of self-care can feel overwhelming, especially when bombarded with unrealistic ideals. That often promotes superficial luxuries. However, the essence of self-care lies within oneself. It doesn't have to be complex. Sometimes, it can be as simple as taking a small action now to feel more at ease later, such as making your bed. Which can be a monumental task when you have been feeling overwhelmed.

Psychologists argue that making your bed can create a sense of accomplishment and control, setting a positive tone for the rest of the day. Starting your day by completing a task can set the tone for a productive day ahead. By tackling one activity early, you'll find it easier to take on the rest. This simple trick can put you in the right mindset to accomplish more and make the most of your day. @anaykashe Or maybe Im Crazy! ♬ original sound - Anayka She The goal of self-care is not to mask or avoid stress but rather to address and manage stressors in a healthy way.

Self-care encompasses a wide range of practices, including maintaining physical health through hygiene, nutrition and seeking medical attention when necessary. It also involves taking proactive steps to manage stress and prioritise overall well-being. The viral video, shared on TikTok by user @anaykashe, captures the struggles of trying to meet society's multifaceted expectations. From maintaining a skincare routine to nurturing social connections and managing finances, the video struck a chord with many individuals facing similar challenges.

In the video, she said: “So I’m supposed to deep condition my hair every two weeks, make sure I’m getting a trim, worry about my gut health, take more fibre than I thought initially, eat a well rounder diet, but don’t restrict myself from the things that I like to eat, have a social life, not forget to call my parents just because I moved out, have a hobby outside the things that pay me, know about every single world crisis going on, have a thorough but concise skincare routine that I do ritually, invest and save my money, but don't skip out on the adventures of life, do my taxes accurately and on time, vote but not for him, recycle even though the planet is about to be irreversibly damaged.” She added: “And that’s not even a half there is no way, I just don’t even believe, there is no way that any of you are doing all of that, there is no way, that is not even humanly possible, and I feel like that's the standard that media has set. “Girl, if you bathe today take a bow, take a round of applause, you did it, you know what I mean? like uh uh I can't do all this!” The post comes with a caption that reads: “Or maybe I’m crazy!”

GenZ’s are very attached to their personal lives. Picture: Ron Lach/Pexels GenZ’s are very attached to their personal lives and aspire to have a career that allows them to continue enjoying life. Although to be fair all workers wish for the same things: a better work-life balance and more flexibility. As the workforce continues to skew younger, the demands and priorities of the new generation are becoming increasingly pronounced. According to a 2023 survey conducted by Deloitte, which gathered insights from over 22 000 individuals from Generation Z and Millennials across 44 countries, achieving a healthy work-life balance emerged as a top priority for both groups.

However, the survey also revealed that Gen Zers are grappling with elevated levels of stress and anxiety, largely stemming from financial, environmental, and workplace-related concerns. The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 5 million views and more than 1.4 million likes on the platform. One user, Claudia, commented: “Don't forget to drink enough water.”

And Arij mit J posted: “Don't forget to start a business in digital marketing.” And Tee Marsha' added: “While working a full time job!!!!” Nforte13 wrote: “Add work, gym, doctor, home maintenance, kids, sleep. it's too much.” And AnchonyBanchony posted: “And you better not be stressed about all this, stress is so bad for you.”