Gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad builds parents a house

South African gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad is giving his parents their flowers while they are still alive by building a house for them. Taking to X, the award-winning singer announced that he was almost done with re-building his parents house in a rural area of KwaZulu-Natal.

“Sekushoda kancuuuuuuu. Uphele u1 Room kaMah noBaba kubokaDumi Kostad,” he wrote. His statement can be loosely translated to “ The end is almost here until we finish mom and dad’s one room, Dumi Kokstad’s home”. His followers commended him for doing something so beautiful for his parents.

“Congratulations, my guy, so proud of you. May God bless you more,” said @MabonaNandi. Another X user, @xeshamusiq, said: “This is beautiful, my brother. This is how we get our blessings from God and our parents. God bless you more.” The mansion that Dumi Mkokstad has built for his parents. Picture: Pexels. Mkokstad joins a list of Mzansi celebrities building houses for their parents, such as Ntando Duma, Musa Mthombeni and Faith Nketsi.

In 2016, soon after he qualified as a doctor, Mthombeni started building a double-storey mansion for his parents. His story was unique because his father was part of the construction crew. In 2020, reality TV star Nketsi bought her mom a house and they revamped it into their dream home. “I wanted to buy my mom her own house, but she loved this house so much, and honestly, I only do this for her, so we decided let’s build our dream home, and honestly, if anyone would have told me that I’d be here at 25 I would’ve laughed. I’m so proud of myself and so happy u (you) guys. Black girls, we can!!!

“No amount of jewellery and bags could’ve put that smile on my mommy’s face,” she said at the time. Actress and singer Duma built her mom a house in 2021, something she’d always wanted to do. “Still my proudest and biggest highlight of my existence. Building my mom a house. @splashcoatingsafrika I cannot thank you enough for painting my mom’s house so beautifully and for allowing her to choose the colour of her choice and dreams!