Heavy-K releases new album, ‘Respect The Drumboss 2’

Award-winning DJ, musician and music producer Heavy-K has released a new album just in time to get you on the dance floor. With the release of his newest offering, “Respect The Drumboss 2 (3-Step Edition)”, Heavy-K, who has spent more than ten years pushing the music business to new heights, is poised to captivate his fans once more.

Heavy-K is a visionary in the music industry who has never stopped pushing boundaries and fusing catchy rhythms with captivating melodies. According to a statement send to media, “The album is a powerhouse of hits tailor-made for the festive vibes of this season.” “Drawing inspiration from the sounds of amapiano and Afrobeat from West Africa, Heavy-K's 3-step sound fuses these influences seamlessly, resulting in a dynamic and captivating musical experience,” it read.

The 12-single album features collaborations with artists like Ami Faku, Samthing Soweto, Nhlonipho, Thakzin, Aubrey Qwana, Mazet SA, Afro Brotherz and Don De Guitaris among others. Taking to Instagram, Heavy K thanked all the artist he worked with to create this “masterpiece”. “It’s finally here! My New Album drops midnight & shout to all the amazing artists who contributed on this masterpiece. 🎨 by @allanduvera #ULELESEASON.🚀,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEAVY-K (@heavykdrumboss) According to the statement, “The album's production has been a labour of love, crafted meticulously by Heavy-K in collaboration with a team of talented producers and musicians. “Each track is a testament to Heavy-K's creative vision, aiming not only to entertain but also to leave a lasting impression on the audience.” The fifth song on the album titled “Ulele” featuring Samthing Soweto, Professor and Thakzin, was released two weeks ago and has already become a festive banger.