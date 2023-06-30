Here’s where to party this Durban July weekend

As the city of Durban gears up to host the highly anticipated horse racing event; the Hollywoodbets Durban July this weekend, there will be several events to mark the special occasion. With the glamorous event here, we have picked our top pre and after-parties that you need to attend if you are looking to dance the night away.

Friday Platinum Belt Lounge & Restaurant View this post on Instagram A post shared by Platinum Belt Lounge (@platinumbelt_umhlanga) In partnership with Metro FM, Platinum Belt Lounge & Restaurant will be hosting, “The Grand Arrival Party”, to unlock the Hollywood Bets Durban July weekend. They will be hosting the Audiogasm with Lulo Cafe and Naked DJ. Music will also be curated by Thuli Phongolo, Lamiez Holworthy, DJ Fresh and more.

Platinum Belt Restaurant and Lounge is an exclusive contemporary fine dining experience in the heart of Umhlanga. The restaurant appeals to every kind of patron – single diners, couples, families, and business people. Their menu offers a wide range of options like beef, pork, chicken, seafood, and beautifully plated desserts. It is a wonderfully stylish, modern restaurant with a great cocktail and bar selection.

For reservations call: 078 771 1156 Rockets Beach Club View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rockets Beach Club Umhlanga (@rockets.beachclub) The newly opened Rockets Beach Club will also kick off the weekend with a line-up of talent that will mesmerise attendees.

Prepare to be enchanted by the beats of Thuli P, PH, Dlala Thukzin, 2wo Bunnies, Sam Deep, Fistaz Mixwell, Junior De Rocka, and DJ Nel. Hosting on this day will be Nomzamo Mbatha and Minnie Dlamini, adding an extra touch of glamour and charm to the occasion. Situated on the gorgeous, vibey, and luxurious coastline of the Indian Ocean in Umhlanga, the brand is merging its established urban essence with the charm, fun, and freedom of the coastal scene. The venue has three distinct floors, combined with Rockets’ incredible fusion menu of Mediterranean dishes, tapas, and sushi.

For table bookings, call: 031 110 0369 Saturday Eden Champagne Garden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EDEN CHAMPAGNE GARDEN (@eden_durban) Continue the excitement of the Hollywoodbets Durban July weekend with Eden Champagne Garden’s, “Harvest Table Afterparty”. They are bringing you opulence and luxury, starting with bottomless bubbly on the menu paired with their impressive buffet to indulge in and spectacular musical entertainment. For reservations call: 072 040 6239

Fact Durban Rocks View this post on Instagram A post shared by Afrotainment (@afrotainmentsa) Happening at Moses Mabhida Peoples Park, Fact Durban Rocks is bringing back their massive marquee structure which is about 60mx100m, probably the biggest in Durban on the day. They have two stages with some of the best artists in South Africa. Their ‘Fact Food’ will be available, check socials for menus. The event will feature a huge line-up as usual with Big Zulu, Sjava, Murumba Pitch, KO; Blxckie, Mellow & Sleazy, Dlala Thukzin, Nkosazana Daughter, DJ Tira, Slenda The Dancing DJ and more.