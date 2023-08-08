‘How to Ruin Christmas’, ‘The River’ and ‘Legacy’ dominate Saftas17 nominations

Tshedza Pictures is dominating this year’s 17th edition of the annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas17) with their telenovelas “The River” and “Legacy” receiving 11 nominations each. The comedy series “How to Ruin Christmas” is also leading the pack with 11 nominations, including Best TV Comedy, Best Achievement in Scriptwriting and Best Directing.

Following closely behind, “Binnelanders” has secured nine nominations, while “House of Zwide” received seven nominations. “Diepe Waters” received six nominations and “The Wife”, “Gomora”, “Scandal!” and “Skeem Saam” each obtained five nominations. Other notable nominations include “Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star”, a five-part true crime documentary series that explores the murder of Senzo Meyiwa in 2014. The documentary received nominations for Best Made For TV Documentary and Best Achievement In Sound For A Documentary. Additionally, Kelly Khumalo, Somizi Mhlongo and DJ Zinhle will go head to head as their reality shows compete for the title of Best Structured Soapie Reality Show.

The Saftas17 nominees were announced on Tuesday on social media under the custodianship of the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF). “The NFVF is encouraged by the confidence the SA film and television industry is showing to the Saftas,” commented the NFVF acting CEO, Thobela Mayinje. “The high number of entries speaks volumes about the growth of the South African film and television industry, with new productions making part of the nominees list as well. It’s also exciting that this year industry peers will again be able to interact and celebrate each other in person.”

Saftas17 entries, which opened on February 3 and closed on March 20, received a total of 389 submissions. The public will again get the opportunity to vote for the Best TV Presenter and The Most Popular Telenovela or Soap categories. Voting lines will be open from August 10, and voting will close on September 27.

After three years of virtual ceremonies due to the impact of Covid-19, the Saftas will be held in person in Johannesburg on September 29 and 30. The Craft Awards will be broadcast live on the Saftas YouTube channel on September 29. On September 30, the Main Awards will be broadcast live as a simulcast on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) and S3 (SABC 3) from 7pm.