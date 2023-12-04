The celebrated singer took to Instagram recently to share the exciting news of her achievement on Spotify. Makhadzi revealed that she had reached an impressive 23 million streams on Spotify, solidifying her position as the most streamed South African woman artist on the platform. Yas Queen!

Makhadzi has been on a winning streak, making waves in both the music and corporate worlds. Beyond her Spotify achievement, she recently secured a car endorsement deal with Ford, showcasing her growing influence and appeal beyond the music industry. In addition to her corporate ventures, Makhadzi's musical prowess was recognized at the prestigious South African Music Awards (Samas), where she clinched the Best Traditional Album award for “African Queen 2.0.” And now she took to her Instagram feed to celebrate her latest achievement and wrote: “NO1 SOUTH AFRICAN MOST STREAMED ARTIST OF THE YEAR IS THE ONE AND ONLY MAKHADZI.🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉💰🔥🔥🔥 23M streams 🎉

“I am speechless 😭😭😭 it was not easy to make it in the middle of amapiano BUT WITH GOD I MADE IT KA SKOMPO .. #limpopoway . @spotifyafrica “Thank you for making me to close the year with this happiness. Numbers don’t lie . I work hard I deserve it. . This is a definition of hard work and being real to yourself. More love for you 🎉🎉🎉.“ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Makhadzi (@makhadzisa) Fans joined the celebration, too.

@candy_magidimisa wrote: “Congratulations babe 🥂 😊 We love you 😍❤️.” @Rudzani_Racheal also commented: “Well done our African Queen 👑 as we continue STREAMING 🔥💃🏾💃🏾.” While @princedee_sa reiterated: “Numbers don't lie, congratulations Queen 😍.”