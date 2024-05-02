‘Indeed I’m the best female artist in Africa,’ says jubilant Makhadzi

Makhadzi, the celebrated South African artist, is basking in the glory of her recent win at the 2024 Metro FM Music Awards.
The popular music event, held at Mbombela Stadium on Freedom Day, saw Makhadzi clinch the title of Best Female Artist, triumphing over other talented nominees such as Kamo Mphela, Ntokozo Mbambo, Tyla and Lwah Ndlunkulu.
The Limpopo artist’s victory is a testament to her talent and hard work in the music industry yet again. Taking to Instagram to share her joy, she expressed gratitude to her fans.
She wrote: “Thank you very much guys for voting, indeed I’m the best female artist in Africa. Don’t forget to pre-save Number 1, dropping this Friday. Link on my bio and story,”
One fan commented: “You are number 1 the whole world. Beyonce and Taylor Swift know it🔥🔥🙌.”
Another wrote: “You deserve it queen 🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌.”
Makhadzi's achievements don't stop here. In addition to her musical success, she is also set to make her mark in the world of acting.
The award-winning singer, whose real name is Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, is making her acting debut in the upcoming e.tv drama, “Isiphetho”.
In the series, Makhadzi will showcase her versatility by portraying herself, marking a significant milestone in her burgeoning career. Fans can look forward to witnessing her acting prowess as she brings her unique charm and charisma to the small screen.
In December 2023, Makhadzi revealed that she had reached an impressive 23 million streams on Spotify, the most streamed South African woman artist on the platform.