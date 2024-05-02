‘Indeed I’m the best female artist in Africa,’ says jubilant Makhadzi

Makhadzi, the celebrated South African artist, is basking in the glory of her recent win at the 2024 Metro FM Music Awards. The popular music event, held at Mbombela Stadium on Freedom Day, saw Makhadzi clinch the title of Best Female Artist, triumphing over other talented nominees such as Kamo Mphela, Ntokozo Mbambo, Tyla and Lwah Ndlunkulu.

The Limpopo artist’s victory is a testament to her talent and hard work in the music industry yet again. Taking to Instagram to share her joy, she expressed gratitude to her fans. She wrote: “Thank you very much guys for voting, indeed I’m the best female artist in Africa. Don’t forget to pre-save Number 1, dropping this Friday. Link on my bio and story,” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Makhadzi (@makhadzisa) One fan commented: “You are number 1 the whole world. Beyonce and Taylor Swift know it🔥🔥🙌.”

Another wrote: “You deserve it queen 🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌.” “You are number 1 the whole world. Beyonce and Taylor Swift know it🔥🔥🙌,” wrote another. Okr!“ Makhadzi's achievements don't stop here. In addition to her musical success, she is also set to make her mark in the world of acting.