LOOK: The best and worst dressed at the Metro FM Music Awards 2024

This weekend, some of the biggest names in the South African entertainment industry gathered at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga for the Metro FM Music Awards 2024. The event, which was held on Saturday night and was hosted by ProVerb and Loot Love, saw South African DJ and record producer, Kabza De Small reigning supreme at the ceremony, as he won four accolades.

And while music was of the focus of the gathering, fashion was also in the spotlight as guests dressed according to the theme, “Black To The Future”. Here are some of the best and worst dresses stars at Freedom Day’s Metro FM Music Awards 2024. Best dressed

Loot Love The media personality and Metro FM weekday host, whose real name is Luthando Shosha, stole the show with each of her six striking outfits. They were all made by local designers and she was styled by her friend, Siyamthanda Ndube.

Her bold red cone-sleeved corset and palazzo pants ensemble, designed by Amkelo Jiyane, was amongst the best looks on the night. Loot Love. Picture: Taff Meda. DJ Lamiez Holworthy-Morule The green room host dazzled in a Masango by Siphosihle Masango black dress.

The gown featured beads on the bodice, while the tattoo sleeve added flair to the DJ and television presenter’s stunning look. DJ Lamiez. Picture: Instagram. Siyanda Bani The award-winning content creator oozed class in a black mermaid skirt with a metallic corset. Nailing the event’s theme, she certainly understood the assignment.

Siya Bunny. Picture: X. Mpumi Mlambo The radio host and voice-over artist looked stunning in a Zama Swazi monochrome gown. And while her look could have focused on just the bow or the beads, she still looked gorgeous.

Mpumi Mlambo. Picture: Instagram. Makhadzi The local musician’s fashion game has improved significantly recently, which was evident in her choice of ensamble at the event. She looked superb in her black fishtail dress, with velvet gloves elevating her overall look.

Makhadzi. Picture: X. Worst dressed Eulanda “Yolanda” Monyai Former “Big Brother Mzansi: Syamosha” housemate, Eulanda “Yolanda” Monyai, underwhelmed at the awards show with her black leather dress and red boots.

Yolanda with her friend Mich Mazibuko. Picture: X. Zanele Potelwa The media personality failed to impress at the gathering with her choice of outfit. Many questioned if the unflattering red material was a top or dress and why she chose to pair it with brown leggings.

Zanele Potelwa. Picture: X. Papa Ghost and Andile Ncube This duo might have had an idea in mind with their black carpet looks, but it didn’t land quit. Ncube’s jacket looked like it was made from cheap silk and the former “Big Brother Mzansi: Syamosha” housemate, failed to bring personality to the clothes he was wearing.

Papa Ghost and Andile Ncube. Picture: X. Here is the full list of the Metro FM Music Award 2024 winners: Best Gospel Album Ntokozo Mbambo - “Lavish Worship”

Best Jazz Album Amandla Freedom Ensemble - “Oratorio Of A Forgotten Youth” Best Produced Album

Kabza De Small and Mthunzi – “Isimo” Best Collaboration Kabza De Small and Mthunzi – “Imithandazo” featuring DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Sizwe Alakine and Umthakathi Kush

Song of the Year Kabza De Small and Mthunzi – “Imithandazo” featuring DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Sizwe Alkaline and Umthakathi Kush. Artist of the Year

Lwah Ndlunkulu Best Viral Challenge TitoM & Yuppe - “Tshwala Bam” featuring S.N.E and EeQue

Best New Artist Nontokozo Mkhize Best Duo/Group

Thee Legacy Best Dance Zakes Bantwini - “Mama Thula” featuring Skye Wanda, Thakzin and Suffocate SA

Best Kwaito/Gqom DJ Kotin - “Hello” featuring Big Nuz, Mshayi and Mr Thela Best Hip Hop

A-Reece - “Ving Rhames” Best African Pop Bongeziwe Mabandla – “Amaxesha”

Best Amapiano Kabza De Small & Mthunzi – “Imithandazo” featuring DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Sizwe Alakine, Umthakathi Kush Best Music Video

Bassie & Aymos- Izenzo Featuring T-Man SA Best Male Aymos

Best Female Makhadzi Best Styled