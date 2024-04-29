Independent Online
LOOK: The best and worst dressed at the Metro FM Music Awards 2024

Published 59m ago

This weekend, some of the biggest names in the South African entertainment industry gathered at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga for the Metro FM Music Awards 2024.

The event, which was held on Saturday night and was hosted by ProVerb and Loot Love, saw South African DJ and record producer, Kabza De Small reigning supreme at the ceremony, as he won four accolades.

And while music was of the focus of the gathering, fashion was also in the spotlight as guests dressed according to the theme, “Black To The Future”.

Here are some of the best and worst dresses stars at Freedom Day’s Metro FM Music Awards 2024.

Best dressed

Loot Love

The media personality and Metro FM weekday host, whose real name is Luthando Shosha, stole the show with each of her six striking outfits.

They were all made by local designers and she was styled by her friend, Siyamthanda Ndube.

Her bold red cone-sleeved corset and palazzo pants ensemble, designed by Amkelo Jiyane, was amongst the best looks on the night.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy-Morule

The green room host dazzled in a Masango by Siphosihle Masango black dress.

The gown featured beads on the bodice, while the tattoo sleeve added flair to the DJ and television presenter’s stunning look.

DJ Lamiez. Picture: Instagram.

Siyanda Bani

The award-winning content creator oozed class in a black mermaid skirt with a metallic corset. Nailing the event’s theme, she certainly understood the assignment.

Siya Bunny. Picture: X.

Mpumi Mlambo

The radio host and voice-over artist looked stunning in a Zama Swazi monochrome gown.

And while her look could have focused on just the bow or the beads, she still looked gorgeous.

Mpumi Mlambo. Picture: Instagram.

Makhadzi

The local musician’s fashion game has improved significantly recently, which was evident in her choice of ensamble at the event.

She looked superb in her black fishtail dress, with velvet gloves elevating her overall look.

Makhadzi. Picture: X.

Worst dressed

Eulanda “Yolanda” Monyai

Former “Big Brother Mzansi: Syamosha” housemate, Eulanda “Yolanda” Monyai, underwhelmed at the awards show with her black leather dress and red boots.

Yolanda with her friend Mich Mazibuko. Picture: X.

Zanele Potelwa

The media personality failed to impress at the gathering with her choice of outfit.

Many questioned if the unflattering red material was a top or dress and why she chose to pair it with brown leggings.

Zanele Potelwa. Picture: X.

Papa Ghost and Andile Ncube

This duo might have had an idea in mind with their black carpet looks, but it didn’t land quit.

Ncube’s jacket looked like it was made from cheap silk and the former “Big Brother Mzansi: Syamosha” housemate, failed to bring personality to the clothes he was wearing.

Papa Ghost and Andile Ncube. Picture: X.

Here is the full list of the Metro FM Music Award 2024 winners:

Best Gospel Album

Ntokozo Mbambo - “Lavish Worship”

Best Jazz Album

Amandla Freedom Ensemble - “Oratorio Of A Forgotten Youth”

Best Produced Album

Kabza De Small and Mthunzi – “Isimo”

Best Collaboration

Kabza De Small and Mthunzi – “Imithandazo” featuring DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Sizwe Alakine and Umthakathi Kush

Song of the Year

Kabza De Small and Mthunzi – “Imithandazo” featuring DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Sizwe Alkaline and Umthakathi Kush.

Artist of the Year

Lwah Ndlunkulu

Best Viral Challenge

TitoM & Yuppe - “Tshwala Bam” featuring S.N.E and EeQue

Best New Artist

Nontokozo Mkhize

Best Duo/Group

Thee Legacy

Best Dance

Zakes Bantwini - “Mama Thula” featuring Skye Wanda, Thakzin and Suffocate SA

Best Kwaito/Gqom

DJ Kotin - “Hello” featuring Big Nuz, Mshayi and Mr Thela

Best Hip Hop

A-Reece - “Ving Rhames”

Best African Pop

Bongeziwe Mabandla – “Amaxesha”

Best Amapiano

Kabza De Small & Mthunzi – “Imithandazo” featuring DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Sizwe Alakine, Umthakathi Kush

Best Music Video

Bassie & Aymos- Izenzo Featuring T-Man SA

Best Male

Aymos

Best Female

Makhadzi

Best Styled

Oscar Mbo

Best R&B

Mthandazo Gatya - “IN 2 U”

