Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh and US rapper Saweetie team up for hit track, ‘Khutti’

In an interesting fusion of culture and sounds, iconic Indian musician Diljit Dosanjh has collaborated with US rapper Saweetie for the hit song, “Khutti”. This fun and vibrant track is set to ignite dance floors around the globe with its infectious energy, which gives off positive vibes.

And with summer arriving in the northern hemisphere, the song seeks to capture the essence of carefree sunshine vibes. Dosanjh, a renowned singer and songwriter said that it was an incredible experience to work with the American musician, whose real name is Diamonté Harper. “We've created a fun, lively track that brings together a fusion of our distinct musical worlds,” he said in a statement.

“This collaboration meant more than just making music, it's been a journey of artistic discovery and mutual respect that I'll always treasure.” This song comes after Dosanjh’s previous work with Australian singer-songwriter Sia on the track, “Hass Hass”. The song reached the peak at number 1 on Apple Music India charts and number 4 in India in Spotify Top 200. The Indian musician also recently wrapped up a successful tour in Australia and New Zealand and became the first Punjabi artist to grace the stage at Coachella.

Saweetie is renowned for her dynamic stage presence and her chart-topping hits like “Best Friend” and “My Type”. But this is the first time that the US rapper has collaborated with an Indian artist. ”I had a great time working with Diljit on this track which really brings that fun summer energy,” she said in the statement.