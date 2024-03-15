Joburgers can join in the Saint Patrick’s Day commemorations

There are just a few weeks to go before autumn officially kicks in and temperatures drop. As such, enjoy the last warm moments of sunshine in Johannesburg this weekend with these diverse, entertaining and stimulating events.

Saint Patrick’s at The Irish Ireland might be situated on a different continent, thousands of kilometres away from The City of Gold, but Joburgers will get a chance to add their own twist to Saint Patrick’s festivities. Also known as the Feast of Saint Patrick, this is an Irish religious and cultural holiday.

It marks the traditional death date of Saint Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland. Saint Patrick’s is commemorated across the globe and it has since evolved into a celebration of Irish culture, which includes parades, special foods, music, dancing, drinking and a whole lot of green. And while the official occasion will be on Sunday, March 17, The Irish Club in Linden is getting the party started a day earlier.

“St. Patrick’s Day at The Irish in Linden has become an annual institution and this year we’re not pulling any punches,” event organisers said. “Along with the traditional Guinness beer tent, loads of prize giveaways and lucky draws, drink specials and scrumptious menu options, we’re also bringing you the best in live entertainment.” South African rock band Ballyhoo, who created the hugely popular hit, “Man on The Moon”, is set to kick off the festivities as they are set to perform a repertoire of traditional Irish folk songs and classic rock renditions.

Stereo Club as well as The Black Cat Bones are also set to entertain attendees at this Saint Patrick's Day event. Where: The Irish Club in Linden. When: Saturday, March 16 from 12pm.

Cost: Tickets cost R80 per person and will be available at the door. A visit to a grave site will be part of the mystery ghost tour. Picture: Instagram. Mystery Ghost Tour Step out of the ordinary and explore the paranormal with this mystery ghost tour which will take place in Joburg this weekend.

The gathering is set to offer elements of science, entertainment, and history as well as some chilling surprises. Haunted and poltergeist buildings, paranormal science with demonstrations such as dowsing rods audience participation, ghost hunting cellphone apps and historical graveyard visits are all set to be part of this unique tour. “Yes, you are guaranteed to see something. No, we don't just do history like overseas tours do,” event organisers said.

They added that this tour requires your own car, with at least one passenger and that all vehicles will follow a convoy for the mystery ghost tour. All the major out-the-car stops will be performed by a “ghostly host” and there will be some short walks at different venues. Organisers added that as something extra, there will be some short stories that someone in your car reads out aloud between the major outdoor stops, while you or another person drives the car.

No under-eights are permitted at this mystery ghost tour. Attendees are required to bring pub and grub cash, a flashlight, a camera, flat walking shoes and a picnic basket with snacks and beverages. It is also recommended to bring an umbrella in case it rains.

Where: From Holiday Inn Johannesburg Sunnyside Park in Parktown. When: Saturday, March 16, from 7pm. Cost: Tickets cost R399 and are available through Quicket.

Acclaimed chef Katlego Mlambo is set to cook up a culinary feast at the Artivist Brunch. Picture: Instagram. Artivist Brunch This culinary rendezvous is set to offer a memorable dining experience that celebrates food, music and community. “This one’s for the foodies, the music lovers and the cultural enthusiasts,” event organisers said.

The latest edition of the gathering will feature acclaimed chef Katlego Mlambo, who is set to cook up a scrumptious five-course meal. “Think tantalising twists on classic dishes like chicken and waffles, poached eggs on toast and more,” organisers added. There will also be cocktails, by-the-glass bubbles and even bottomless bubbles and mimosas.

Brunch will also be accompanied by an expertly curated music soundtrack. “From the meticulously crafted dishes and drinks to the joy-inducing music and people, this experience is the perfect opportunity to indulge in a multi-sensory adventure in the heart of the city,” organisers said. “What better way to close off the weekend and renew the soul?”

This brunch is only open to those over the age of 18. Where: Untitled Basement in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. When: Sunday, March 17, from 11am.

Cost: Tickets cost R695 per person and are available through Quicket. We Will Rock You King David High School Linksfield Youth performers are set to take the spotlight as King David High School Linksfield pupils present their “We Will Rock You” musical.

This concert is a jukebox musical based on the songs of the British rock band Queen, with a book by Ben Elton. It tells the story of a group of Bohemians who struggle to restore the free exchange of thought and fashion. It also centres around live music in a distant future where everyone dresses, thinks and acts the same.

The concert is a family-friendly event and those of all ages are welcome to attend. Where: King David High School, Linksfield. When: Saturday, March 16, from 7pm.